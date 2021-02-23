Tuesday 23 February 2021
type here...
RedaqtedTravel

Passengers will be able to make purchases from their cell phone in stores at SJO

Marketplace is one of the first in the air terminals in the region

by Rico
14

QCOSTARICA – Passengers passing through the Juan Santamaría International Airport, or San Jose airport (SJO), will have a more agile and secure shopping option thanks to an electronic commerce platform called .

In the first stage of DÜ launch, travelers will be able to purchase food and beverages marketed by Britt Café and Britt Shop Costa Rica. Courtesy AERIS

It is one of the first Marketplace type in a Latin American airport and will have available the products of the stores located in the San Jose airport terminal.

- Advertisement -

“We have created a platform that not only sets a precedent in the region, but also provides a better travel experience and passenger service from their personal space, or from points that avoid queuing,” said Erick Barboza, marketing director at AERIS, the airport manager.

How does it work?

From this February 22, airport passengers can access the platform through the link www.dushop.cr or through the QR code placed in the boarding rooms throughout the terminal.

For this, AERIS offers free Wi-Fi network for up to 3 hours.

- Advertisement -

There is no additional charge for using the app or for delivery

DÜ is available from check-in with the airline and prior to entering the boarding lounges, and then pick up purchases at the meeting points designated for this purpose, or directly at the store.

Users must register their means of payment, flight information and location. In addition, once the merchant processes the order, the user will be indicated the time of delivery.

Delivery is at no extra charge.

In the first stage of DÜ launch, travelers will be able to purchase food and beverages marketed by Britt Café and Britt Shop Costa Rica.

It is expected that more businesses will affiliate to the platform in the next stages.

- Advertisement -

The platform is inspired by the Bribri community, which in their language, this monosyllable means “birds.”

“We chose the word ‘birds’ in the Bribri language, as a metaphor for what the platform will be in terms of speed,” added Barboza.

Click here for SJO flight (arrivals and departures) information.

- Advertisement -

FACT CHECK:
We strive for accuracy in its reports. But if you see something that doesn’t look right, send us an email. The Q reviews and updates its content regularly to ensure it’s accuracy.

Previous article4 FREE Project Management Software for Recruiting and Onboarding New Employees
Next article569 people participate in a study to evaluate the body’s defenses against Covid-19
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

Minister Salas: 4 factors influence the drop in new covid-19 cases in Costa Rica

QCOSTARICA - Costa Rica is on the verge its seventh consecutive...
Read more

569 people participate in a study to evaluate the body’s defenses against Covid-19

QCOSTARICA - 569 people from different communities in the country have...
Read more

MOST READ

Pandemic setback: Tourist visits to Costa Rica fell to 1998 levels

Redaqted

Volaris looking to fly between Costa Rica and Colombia cities

Rico -
Q TRAVEL - The low-cost airline, Volaris Costa Rica, a subsidiary of the Mexican Volaris, requested authorization from the Civil Aviation (Dirección Nacional de Aviación...
Vaccine

Mandatory vaccination for Health officials

Q Costa Rica -
QCOSTARICA - Vaccination against covid-19 will be mandatory for all health officials, announced the medical manager of the Costa Rican Social Security Fund (CCSS),...
Rico's Digest

General Cañas tolls will remain despite the congestion

Rico -
RICO's TICO BULL - Despite the tremendous congestion, in both directions, caused by the works in the area of the Firestone plant on the...
Colombia

Bogotá, Medellín and Cali: the cities with the most violations of measures against covid-19

Q24N -
QCOLOMBIA – Since the mandatory isolation began in Colombia, 1,400,387 finess have been imposed throughout the country for failing to comply with the measures...
Travel

Tourist travel expected to return in the second semester: airlines

Rico -
Q TRAVEL - European airlines and local tourism agencies predict that Costa Ricans could resume tourism travel to the European Union starting in June. This...
Lighter Side

With “la jupa” (the head) to the stars

Q Costa Rica -
Legislator proposes the "Costa Rica Space Agency" project. See article here Costa Rica to create aerospace agency like NASA, but in a small way
National

Franklin Chang supports the creation of a Costa Rican space agency

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Franklin Chang, a Costa Rican scientist and the first Latin American immigrant NASA Astronaut selected to go into space a member of...
Health

569 people participate in a study to evaluate the body’s defenses against Covid-19

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - 569 people from different communities in the country have been part of the study “Evaluación de la respuesta inmune al Covid-19 en...
Rico's Digest

Determination and Perseverance wins against the AyA

Rico -
RICO's TICO BULL - My story started last May, when instead of the usual ¢7,000 to ¢8,000 colones monthly water bill, it was an...

WANT TO STAY UP TO DATE WITH THE LATEST!

Get our daily newsletter with the latest posts directly in your mailbox. Click on the subscribe and fill out the form. It's that simple!

SUBSCRIBE
Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.