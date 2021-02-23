Passengers will be able to make purchases from their cell phone in stores at SJO

QCOSTARICA – Passengers passing through the Juan Santamaría International Airport, or San Jose airport (SJO), will have a more agile and secure shopping option thanks to an electronic commerce platform called DÜ.

It is one of the first Marketplace type in a Latin American airport and will have available the products of the stores located in the San Jose airport terminal.

“We have created a platform that not only sets a precedent in the region, but also provides a better travel experience and passenger service from their personal space, or from points that avoid queuing,” said Erick Barboza, marketing director at AERIS, the airport manager.

How does it work?

From this February 22, airport passengers can access the platform through the link www.dushop.cr or through the QR code placed in the boarding rooms throughout the terminal.

For this, AERIS offers free Wi-Fi network for up to 3 hours.

DÜ is available from check-in with the airline and prior to entering the boarding lounges, and then pick up purchases at the meeting points designated for this purpose, or directly at the store.

Users must register their means of payment, flight information and location. In addition, once the merchant processes the order, the user will be indicated the time of delivery.

Delivery is at no extra charge.

In the first stage of DÜ launch, travelers will be able to purchase food and beverages marketed by Britt Café and Britt Shop Costa Rica.

It is expected that more businesses will affiliate to the platform in the next stages.

The DÜ platform is inspired by the Bribri community, which in their language, this monosyllable means “birds.”

“We chose the word ‘birds’ in the Bribri language, as a metaphor for what the platform will be in terms of speed,” added Barboza.

Click here for SJO flight (arrivals and departures) information.