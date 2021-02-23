Tuesday 23 February 2021
type here...
Central AmericaGuatemala

Central America gets ready for a possible wave of migrants on the way to the United States

Authorities are alert to possible caravans of Haitians, Cubans, Asians and Africans

by Q24N
0

Q24n – Central American countries presented a plan on Monday in the face of a possible migratory wave of Haitians, Cubans, Asians and Africans who seek to reach the United States illegally, a Guatemalan official reported.

Migrants crossed the Chucunaque River, in Panama’s Darien province, on February 10, 2021. Many are Haitian or African. Photo: AFP

The proposal, prepared by Guatemala, was made during an extraordinary virtual meeting of the Comisión Centroamericana de Directores de Migración (OCAM) – Central American Commission of Migration Directors, said the director-general of the Guatemalan Migration Institute, Guillermo Díaz.

- Advertisement -

He explained that the action plan comprises three points and its objective is “to attend to mass mobilization events of migrants.”

The first aspect is to protect the security of the region, the second the attention to a possible mass migration, and the third, the possible solutions at the regional level considering collective displacements.

Finally, he recognized that migration is a human right that must be carried out in a regular, orderly, and safe manner.

Guatemala and other Central American countries are preparing for the arrival in the coming weeks of migrants who travel from Peru and cross the Darien province, in Panama, to continue on to Mexico.

- Advertisement -

Thousands of people from various countries have tried to reach the United States irregularly, fleeing poverty and violence.

In mid-January, Guatemalan police and soldiers forcibly dissolved a caravan of thousands of Hondurans, including hundreds of children, who stormed the border without presenting documents or negative proof of COVID-19, demanded by the government.

The security forces acted based on a decree by President Alejandro Giammattei, which ordered to halt their advance in the face of risks from the coronavirus pandemic that leaves 171,289 cases and 6,306 deaths in Guatemala as of February 23.

Some 7,000 people managed to enter the country in that last caravan, but most were returned to Honduras, according to official data from Guatemala, which lashed out at its neighboring country for not preventing their departure.

A week after the migrants were repelled, diplomats from the United States, Mexico and Guatemala warned that the borders would be closed for the passage of other caravans.

Since October 2018, irregular migration to the United States from Central America was by caravans of thousands of people, mainly from northern Honduras, despite the anti-immigration policies imposed during the government of former US president, Donald Trump (2017-2021).

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

FACT CHECK:
We strive for accuracy in its reports. But if you see something that doesn’t look right, send us an email. The Q reviews and updates its content regularly to ensure it’s accuracy.

Previous articleRestaurant owners applaud the end of the daytime restriction on weekends
Q24N
Q24N is an aggregator of news for Latin America. Reports from Mexico to the tip of Chile and Caribbean are sourced for our readers to find all their Latin America news in one place.

Related Articles

Despite Covid and Barriers Nicaraguans Migrate to Costa Rica

QCOSTARICA - Restricted borders, increased immigration patrols, limitations in transportation and...
Read more

72 tons of drugs seized in Costa Rica were destroyed with plasma in Miami

HQ - The 71.7 tons of illegal drugs (a record number)...
Read more

MOST READ

Costa Rica to create aerospace agency like NASA, but in a small way

Health

58 or older? This you what should know about the COVID-19 vaccination

Rico -
QCOSTARICA -  On Tuesday this week, a new batch of COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer arrived, and with that began vaccination of people of 58...
Health

79,560 doses of the vaccine against covid-19 arrived!

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Tuesday night Costa Rica received a shipment of 79,560 doses, the largest single shipment so far, of the vaccine against covid-19 from...
HQ

Costa Rica, Cuba to cooperate in television and radio broadcasting

Q Costa Rica -
HQ (Prensa Latina) Costa Rica and Cuba on Friday signed a framework cooperation agreement between the National System of Radio and Television S.A. (SINART)...
Infrastructure

MOPT plans to collect tolls on the Cañas-Liberia highway

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Driving the 50-kilometer concrete highway between Cañas-Liberia, inaugurated five years ago and already showing signs of deterioration, is now free of tolls. But...
Health

Covid-19 in Costa Rica: Lowest number of hospitalized in the last seven months

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The downward trend of new cases continues. With that the number of people in hospital, numbers not seen since July last year. This...
Latin America

How Chile became an unlikely winner in the COVID-19 vaccine race

Guest Post -
At first glance, it may seem that the race to acquire COVID-19 vaccines has been won by western nations. But alongside the UK, Canada,...
National

AyA’s board member reacts: GM says that everything was resolved

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - A member of the board of directors of the Instituto Costarricense de Acueductos y Alcantarillados (AyA) - water utility - Yolanda Acuña...
Health

Drop in covid-19 cases is not only occurring in Costa Rica

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - In recent weeks, Costa Rica has experienced a reduction both in the number of reported new cases of covid-19 and in its...
Health

Demographer: ‘Costa Rica is experiencing a paradoxical scenario: drop in cases of covid-19 and increase in the contagion rate’

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - "We are experiencing the paradoxical situation of reduction in the number of daily cases at the same time that we have an...

WANT TO STAY UP TO DATE WITH THE LATEST!

Get our daily newsletter with the latest posts directly in your mailbox. Click on the subscribe and fill out the form. It's that simple!

SUBSCRIBE
Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.