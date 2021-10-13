Wednesday 13 October 2021
5.16 Quake jolts Costa Rica

The quake was felt throughout most of the country

HQNational
By Rico
QCOSTARICA – A 5.16 magnitude quake jolted Costa Rica Tuesday at 8:54 pm, occurring 28 km southeast of Puerto Escondido de Garabito in Puntarenas, as reported by the VObservatorio Vulcanológico y Sismológico de Costa Rica (Ovsicori) of the Universidad Nacional (UNA).

The Ovsicori mentioned that the depth of movement was 10 km.

Two aftershocks of less intensity were registered, the first at 9:07 pm with a magnitude of 3.4 and at the second at 9:12 pm with a 2.9 magnitude and its epicenter 27.7 km southeast of Cabuya de Puntarenas.

The Comisión Nacional de Emergencias  (CNE) National Emergency Commission – assured they have not received any reports of damages.

For its part, the Red Sismológica Nacional (RSN) of the University of Costa Rica (UCR) recorded the 8:54 pm quake at a 5.0, in the same location with the reference point 31 km west of Jacó de Garabito, Puntarenas, and a depth of 19 km. The location is the same, however, the network used another reference point:

Additionally, RSN recorded the aftershocks, the first as a 4.0 degree with the location 24 km west of Jacó de Garabito, Puntarenas and the second 3.5 degrees 16 km west of Jacó de Garabito, Puntarenas.

