Wednesday 13 October 2021
Costa Rica approaches 6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine applied

82% of the vaccine target population already has the first dose; Caja applying vaccines even in foreigners, regardless of their immigration status.

By Rico
QCOSTARICA – The vaccination teams of the Caja Costarricense de Seguro Social (CCSS) have applied 5,921,089 doses of the vaccine against covid-19; according to data registered in the Sistema Integrado de Vacunas (SIVA) – Integrated Vaccine System.

As explained by Dr. Mario Ruiz Cubillo, the institution’s medical manager, of the total registered doses, 3,525,260 correspond to first doses; that is, at the beginning of the immunization schedule. While 2,395,829 correspond to complete vaccination schedules: people who have already received the second dose of the vaccine.

The past week, the CCSS vaccination teams managed to apply 160,796 doses of the vaccine against covid-19.

In the group of people aged 58 years and over, the application of 1,518,911 doses of the vaccine against covid-19 was recorded. Of these, 768,529 correspond to first doses and 750,382 to second.

In the group of people between 40 and 57 years old, 1,773,460 doses of the biologics available in the country have been placed: 983,996 first doses and 789,464 second doses.

In people between 20 and 39 years of age, 2,136,256 doses of the vaccine against covid-19 are registered, of which 1,406,434 correspond to first doses and 729,822 to second.

Finally, in the group of people between 12 and 19 years old, 492,462 doses of biologics against covid-19 have been applied: 366,301 first doses and 126,161 second.

With these figures, the percentage vaccinated with the first dose is 82% of the target population aged 12 years and over; and the percentage of the target population with second doses is 56%.

CCSS estimates show that the first dose of the covid-19 vaccine has yet to be administered to about 749,084 people over 12 years of age.

The medical manager insisted that the CCSS has enabled vaccination posts throughout the country and that the vaccines that are being applied in our country, developed by Pfizer and AstraZeneca laboratories, are safe and have proven effective in reducing the risk of suffering. severe complications and risk of death.

Dr. Ruiz reminded the population that, at this time, there are doses available to start vaccination schemes in the population between 18 and 57 years old, even in foreigners, regardless of their immigration status.

The vaccination of foreign people without distinction of their migratory status will continue until this Thursday, October 14 in all health establishments with available doses.

