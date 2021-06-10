Thursday 10 June 2021
Direct flight will connect Guanacaste with Austin starting in November

QCOSTARICA – American Airlines announced that starting November 2, 2021, it will offer a direct flight between Austin, Texas and the Daniel Oduber International Airport, in Liberia, Guanacaste.

The new route will be offered on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, and arises at the request of the airline’s clientele, who asked for more connections and international direct alternatives for the autumn and winter season.

The airline’s announcement was at the same time the Instituto Costarricense de Turismo (ICT) – Tourism Board – revealed that 72.329 tourist arrivals from the United States occurred in May, a figure equivalent to 73% of arrivals in May 2019, when there was no pandemic.

“As part of the ICT’s ongoing efforts to attract airlines and increase frequencies, we are extremely pleased with the confirmation by American Airlines of these three weekly flights from Austin, Texas to the Liberia air terminal,” said Gustavo Segura Sancho, Minister of Tourism.

The Minister added that the route injects hope to families that depend on tourism in the Guanacaste region and nearby areas for the high season at the end of the year.

In the first five months of 2021, Costa Rica had 270,478 tourist arrivals from the United States

