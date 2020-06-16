50.000 Unemployed in Costa Rica will have access to free online education platform

(QCOSTARICA) Some 50,000 applicants for the Bono Proteger (unemployment aid) will have free access to the international virtual education platform Coursera, a paid web service with nearly 5,000 training programs, from Stanford University.

There, beneficiaries will be able to learn languages, develop job skills, or acquire complementary knowledge such as data analysis and also obtain certifications.

This was explained by the Executive Director of Coursera, Jeff Maggioncalda. See video here (in English with subtitles).

“Citizens will have access to courses from the best universities in the world as well as programs, such as the Google IT Support Professional Certificate, which quickly prepares people without technical knowledge for jobs in information technology,” said Maggioncalda

The announcement was made on Monday afternoon by President Carlos Alvarado, who stated that this is one of the tools to combat the impact of COVID-19 in the country.

“It is one of the strategies we have in order to generate greater employability and greater employment opportunities for those people who became unemployed as a result of the COVID-19,” said the president.

The free access was made possible by an agreement from the Ministry of Labor and Social Security (MTSS), the Ministry of Foreign Trade (Comex) and the Costa Rican Coalition of Development Initiatives (Cinde) with Coursera.

The plan will be in charge of the Ministry of Labor, who administers the Protect voucher with the help of the Mixed Institute of Social Aid (IMAS).

As explained by the Minister of Labor, Geannina Dinarte, the selection of people who became unemployed or with suspended contracts and who have completed secondary school will be prioritized.

“We will communicate to the people who are on the platform of the 50,000 spaces available and we call on those affected to take this opportunity that will give them valuable tools for their reintegration into the workplace,” said Dinarte.

The MTSS reports there are some 266,000 people registered for the Bono Proteger, people are unemployed or with suspended contracts. In total, there are 950,000 applications for financial aid.

“They are people who have stopped receiving income and it is essential to put at their disposal alternatives that allow them to have a prompt reintegration.” the Minister pointed out.