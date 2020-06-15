Tuesday, 16 June 2020
HealthRico's Covid-19 Digest

COVID-19 Costa Rica: 29 new cases; Three clusters indetified in Heredia and one in Escazú

50.000 Costa Ricans will be able to access courses and certifications from the best universities in the world for free, to train and improve their job options.

by Rico
(QCOSTARICA) At the beginning of the third week of June, 100 days after the detection of the first case of COVID-19 in the country, the number of infections amounted to 1,744 cases in 76 of the 82 cantons.

Heredia hospital

In the last 24 hours, 29 new cases were reported, a significantly lower number than those registered in the last days during the second pandemic wave, focused on agricultural workers in the northern zone.

According to Dr. Daniel Salas, Minister of Health, most of the new cases reproted Monday are related to three clusters or conglomerates in Heredia.

In that canton, there were five new infections, but between Saturday and Monday the increase has been seven; It is fourth among the areas with the most cases.

In recent days, measures have transpired in the Municipality of Heredia and the Hospital San Vicente de Paúl, where two patients were detected in each institution, which forced the establishment of preventive quarantines for 27 employees.

Another cluster was found in the canton of Escazú, where there were eight new cases, bringing the currently active to 12. Salas assured that this conglomerate is under control and follow-up of contacts.

“All the epidemiological articulation is being used to contain, as in other associated cases. We have expanded close contacts, clinical assessment of people to see if transfer (to hosptial) is required,” he said.

Present at Monday’s presser was also President Carlos Alvarado.

“Today’s report gives us a break in what has been this second wave of pandemic and we hope that we continue in that direction, especially to bring calm to the northern part of the country,” he said.

In the previous five days, there have been records ranging from 50 to 86 cases, mostly related to the situation in the north. in communities now under an “orange alert”, which implies greater restrictions on vehicular traffic and commerce, in addition to operating an intervention plan for companies and a high-level commission working in the area.

The installation of isolation centers is also being established to provide the affected population, in the majority migrant or living in overcrowded conditions, to comply with quarantine.

According to the Health report on Monday, there are now 771 people recovered; 19 hospitalized, four of them in Intensive Care Unit (ICU) with ages from 43 to 72 years.

Twelve people have died of causes associated with COVID-19.

Protecting Skills Plan

The presence of President Alvarado Monday was to introduce the Protecting Skills Plan, a new scholarship program for online training promoted by the Government, which will benefit 50,000 Costa Ricans affected by labor due to the pandemic caused by Covid-19.

The program is the product of an alliance between MTSS, COMEX, CINDE, IDB and Coursera, the world’s leading online learning platform.

People who applied for Bono Proteger and have lost their jobs due to the pandemic will benefit. They will be able to access courses and certifications from the best universities in the world for free, to train and improve their job options.

“We are excited to partner with the government to prepare a highly skilled and ready workforce for the jobs of the future,” said Jeff Maggioncalda, CEO of Coursera. Watch the video below or click here.

