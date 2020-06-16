Tuesday, 16 June 2020
Pedregal Center unveils “indoor” drive-in movies starting today, Tuesday

Auto Cine CR allows a group of people see a movie together from the comfort of their vehicle in order to avoid COVID-19 infection

By Rico
The appetite for entertainment is not stopped by a pandemic. With a look back, the experience of watching movies from the seat of your car is back in fashion.

The El Autocine CR project offers this opportunity, as announced at a press conference on Monday, June 15.

This “indoor” drive-in theater, located in the Pedregal Events Center, specifically in the Montezuma room, which has the capacity of 90 vehicles, distanced in accordance with preventive measures against the spread of COVID-19.

In addition, the cars will be staggered to achieve a good view of the 14 meters (45 feet) widescreen, with audio enabled on105.3 FM.

The organization announced that the center will respect all disinfection measures before and after each function. Also, it hired a company to supply alcohol, thermometers, masks, face shields, and gloves to the operators of each function.

“We are very excited and proud to bring the drive-in cinema back to our country. We will follow all the sanitary protocols, so that, in a hygienic and safe way, users can once again experience the emotions of the films outside the home,” said Alejandro León, director of the project.

Keeping with the Health measures to prevent the spread of the virus, tickets for the functions can only be obtained through an online ticket office. The website elautocinecr.com. Tickets have a cost of ¢12,500 per car for afternoon and night functions (average price based on a car with four people at ¢3,125 each).

The popcorn and candy store receives orders via WhatsApp by the number that will be provided to customers at the function, or through its website.

Weekday functions are only at 6:45 pm; On weekends, there are functions a 1 pm and 4 pm.

The first show will be today, Tuesday, June 16, with the comedy “El mejor verano de mi vida” (The best summer of my life).

“It is a family movie. The premiere is planned with this film on the occasion of Father’s Day. The rest of the programming for each week will be announced,” said Natalia Chavarría, press officer.

Users are asked to arrive 30 minutes prior to each function.

The Pedregal Events Center is located in San Antonio de Belén, in Heredia, 800 meters east of the train station.

Organizers say the second stage of El Auto Cine CR will include outdoor venues.

