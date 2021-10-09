Saturday 9 October 2021
5,000 vaccinated fans will be able to cheers on La Sele on Sunday

HQSports
By Rico
5,000 vaccinated fans will be able to cheers on La Sele on Sunday

QCOSTARICA –  La Sele, Costa Rica’s national team, will play this Sunday against El Salvador with the support of 5,000 fans, vaccinated with a full scheme, at the National Stadium, in La Sabana.

Up to 5,000 fans, all vaccinated, will be able to cheer on the national team on Sunday in La Sabana

Earlier this week it was made clear that the Federación Costarricense de Fútbol (FedeFutbol) had not done its work to be able to allow the continuation of the pilot plan that began last month in allowing fans into the National Stadium for important sporting events.

Following a conversation between the Presidency and the FedeFutbol, the protocol previously established for the pilot plan is maintained, but the fans must be verified they are fully vaccinated, that is both doses, and at least 15 days prior to tomorrow’s game.

At beginning of the week, the government demanded that the digital certificate was must, but and just for this time, the printed vaccination card (the one given by the CCSS at vaccination), in addition to the cedula, will be accepted.

Tickets cost ¢15,000 colones and are being sold digitally through the bubble scheme (two to three people) at specialticket.net. this Friday, from an hour that will be communicated soon.

FedeFutbol argued that the team needs the support of live fans in the stands, while the Minister of Sport, Karla Alemán, highlighted the importance of strictly abiding by sanitary protocols, including respecting bubbles and using masks at all times. The Minister, on Friday, also took the opportunity to reiterate the call to the population to be vaccinated.

For his part, Rodolfo Villalobos, President of the FedeFutbol, assured “The National Team needs the support of the fans. We are pleased that the dialogue has allowed us to reach an agreement with the Government that allows us to comply with the protocols and at the same time say yes to our Selection, which is so dear to the Costa Rican people”.

La Sele needs a win tomorrow to keep the momentum going for participating in the World Cup 2022 in Qatar.

So far, they tied 0-0 against Panama on September 2, lost 0-1 to Mexico on September 5, tied 1-1 with Jamaica on September 8, tied 0-0 with Honduras on Thursday (October 7), and meet the United States on Wednesday, October 13 after tomorrow’s game at 4:00 pm.

 

Previous articleBest Bitcoin Wallets Available in Costa Rica to Store Your Crypto Safely
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

