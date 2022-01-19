5,365 new cases of Covid-19 reported for Tuesday

QCOSTARICA – The fourth wave of the pandemic in Costa Rica is setting new records weekly, almost daily, the latest, 5,365 new cases of Covid-19 in a single day was reported by the Ministry of Health for Tuesday, January 18.

In addition to this, another important figure is that for the second week of January the number of admissions to hospitals doubled with respect to week before.

While from January 2 to 8 there were 139 people admitted, from January 9 to 15 the number increased to 283.

The increase was also reported in hospitalizations, where an increase of 60.4% was experienced from one week to the next, going from 149 people hospitalized to 239.

As of Tuesday, 401 people are hospitalized, 11 in private centers and 390 in the public system, of which 80 are in an Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

With regard to deaths, for Tuesday there are four deaths reported. Mortality for the second week of this year went from 21 to 34 deaths, an increase of 61.9%.

Health authorities emphasize the need to heed calls for vaccination. For this purpose, the Caja Costarricense de Seguro Social (CCSS) enabled vaccination centers in 105 health areas and 15 hospitals for this week, which are placing first, second and third doses for those who require it.

In addition, Health authorities remind of the importance of extreme health protocols, such as hand washing, correct use of the mask, physical distancing, and respecting the recommended capacity of establishments.

