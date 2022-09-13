6 tips to avoid being a victim of cyber banking scams

QCOSTARICA – In order not to become a victim of cyberbanking scams, experts from the Colegio de Profesionales en Informática y Computación (CPIC) – College of Professionals in Informatics and Computing – provide tips to prevent you from falling into a banking scam, which is a recurring practice but that over time have evolved and now focus on the use of technology.

The CPIC experts explain that this type of cyber-attack aims to obtain large amounts of money after taking control of users’ personal data, for which they combine SMS messages, sending information via WhatsApp or email, and telephone calls.

“Every day cybercriminals frequent darknet sites where they buy and sell vast amounts of stolen data, as well as the tools needed to obtain it. Although financial entities warn that they never ask for personal data through calls or messages, there are many users who fall into the trap and reveal their sensitive information, thus becoming victims of a cyber scam,” said Alonso Ramírez, a cybersecurity expert. of the CPIC.

Considering the importance of educating the population on cybersecurity and technology issues for the CPIC, they outline a series of tips that people can follow to avoid falling into a bank scam:

1. Do not trust any information provided via SMS, WhatsApp or mail: Cybercriminals use these channels more frequently, posing as the bank requesting data through a link that leads to a website very similar to that of the entity banking.

2. Destroy receipts or vouchers: On many occasions, cybercriminals can act with only this information.

3. Never provide the PIN number of your card, not even to bank employees or tellers.

4. Do not trust sweepstakes, raffles and gifts: Do not respond to offers. This is a very common maneuver used to easily hook the user. Remember that there are no businesses that can make you rich quickly without risk.

5. Beware of messages of doubtful origin: Do not open messages, emails or download files whose subject contains strange data. Don’t click on links either.

6. Periodically change your passwords: Although it is tedious, it is recommended to change passwords from time to time to avoid predictable access to your account. Remember to include capital letters, numbers and symbols.

Ramírez recommended that if a person believes that they are being scammed or has already discovered that they were the victim of a cyber scam, they should directly contact their trusted executive at the bank to carry out the proper blocking of accounts and immediately notify the authorities to start the process of investigation.

Additionally, it is recommended to clear the cache of all your mobile devices, computers and tablets and seek an IT professional who can implement a security method that allows you to avoid falling for one of these scams again.

Suffering an online scam can affect both your pocket and your personal life, for this reason, the CPIC recommends putting into practice the advice mentioned above, being alert and up to date on all possible new threats that arise from cybercrime.

What is cybercrime?

Cybercrime is any criminal activity that involves a computer, networked device or network. While most cybercrimes are carried out in order to generate profit for the cybercriminals, some cybercrimes are carried out against computers or devices directly to damage or disable them.

Source: Revista Summa

