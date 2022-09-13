Tuesday 13 September 2022
type here...
Search

Torch of Independence will begin a 378 km journey through Costa Rica this Tuesday

The torch will begin its journey to Cartago in the hands of a young Guanacastecan; More than 20 thousand students will accompany the journey

More NewsNational
Avatar photo
By Rico
Paying the bills

Latest

Torch of Independence will begin a 378 km journey through Costa Rica this Tuesday

QCOSTARICA - The Torch of Independence will begin its...
Read more

6 tips to avoid being a victim of cyber banking scams

QCOSTARICA - In order not to become a victim...
Read more

Costa Rica must wait until 2030 for full post-pandemic economic reactivation

QCOSTARICA - Costa Rica's economy, as in the rest...
Read more

Get Your Tickets Now for an Unforgettable Night of Music with Maverick City Music and Kirk Franklin!

Maverick City Music, which has been described as a...
Read more

Odebrecht case trial begins in Panama with 83 defendants

Q24N (EFE) The preliminary hearing of the Odebrecht bribery...
Read more

Costa Rica’s economic activity maintains a slowdown trend

QCOSTARICA - The trend of economic decline continues in...
Read more

Support for President Chaves

QCOSTARICA - A group of citizens demonstrated this Sunday...
Read more

Dollar Exchange

¢630.38 Buy

¢640.01 Sell

13 September 2022 - At The Banks - BCCR

Paying the bills

Share

QCOSTARICA – The Torch of Independence will begin its passage through Costa Rica this Tuesday morning, in a ceremonial act on the border with Nicaragua at Peñas Blancas.

The Torch of Independence symbolizes Costa Rica’s, along with the rest of Central America, 201st year of independence from Spain

The route from the border to the city of Cartago will be 378 kilometers and will have the participation of more than 20,000 students, beginning in the hands of Hillary Morales of the Liceo Diurno de La Cruz ( La Cruz Day School), the first to have the torch, and then pass it on to the corresponding relays.

Morales assures that it is not the first time that she accompanies the journey of the Torch of Independence.

- Advertisement -

According to the Ministry of Public Education (MEP), this Tuesday the torch will pass through the communities of Liberia, Bagaces and Cañas, while on Wednesday, September 14, it is expected to pass through Esparza, San Ramón, Palmares, Naranjo, Sarchí , Grecia, Tres Ríos, among other cantons; ending in Cartago with the protocol acts of the Government Wednesday night.

For the San José parade, 13 San Jose schools will participate for a total of 2,020 students, from the Parque de la Democracia to the Melico Salazar Theater.

Important to note

This year is the second year that September 15 is not a legal holiday, as it has been a tradition, for 2022 it is moved to Monday, September 19, as part of the previous government’s decree to promote economic recovery in the tourism industry.

For that reason, this Thursday, September 15, since it is not deemed a legal holiday, the vehicular restrictions of downtown San Jose WILL APPLY. Drivers of vehicles with licenses plated ending in 7 and 8 will face a traffic ticket if found to be circulating in the downtown core.

The vehicular restrictions of San Jose will not apply on Monday, September 19.

In addition, banks, government offices and others will be business as usual on Thursday and closed on Monday. However, some businesses and professional offices may choose to observe the tradition and close on Thursday.

- Advertisement -

Following is a chart of the legal holidays moved to the following Monday through 2024, unless the current government promotes a legislative bill to repeal.

 

 

- Advertisement -
Paying the bills
Previous article6 tips to avoid being a victim of cyber banking scams
Avatar photo
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

McDonald’s Costa Rica first to evolve its classic hamburgers with new formulations

QCOSTARICA - The next time you are in McDonald's in Costa...
Read more

BAC will modernize its ATM network in Costa Rica

QCOSTARICA - Starting in 2021, BAC set out to modernize its...
Read more

Subscribe to our stories

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

SUSBCRIBE

Trending

National

Torch of Independence will begin a 378 km journey through Costa Rica this Tuesday

QCOSTARICA - The Torch of Independence will begin its...
Latin America

Attacks against independent journalism intensify in Central America

Q24N - A photographer had to flee from Nicaragua,...
Paying the bills