Torch of Independence will begin a 378 km journey through Costa Rica this Tuesday

QCOSTARICA – The Torch of Independence will begin its passage through Costa Rica this Tuesday morning, in a ceremonial act on the border with Nicaragua at Peñas Blancas.

The route from the border to the city of Cartago will be 378 kilometers and will have the participation of more than 20,000 students, beginning in the hands of Hillary Morales of the Liceo Diurno de La Cruz ( La Cruz Day School), the first to have the torch, and then pass it on to the corresponding relays.

Morales assures that it is not the first time that she accompanies the journey of the Torch of Independence.

According to the Ministry of Public Education (MEP), this Tuesday the torch will pass through the communities of Liberia, Bagaces and Cañas, while on Wednesday, September 14, it is expected to pass through Esparza, San Ramón, Palmares, Naranjo, Sarchí , Grecia, Tres Ríos, among other cantons; ending in Cartago with the protocol acts of the Government Wednesday night.

For the San José parade, 13 San Jose schools will participate for a total of 2,020 students, from the Parque de la Democracia to the Melico Salazar Theater.

Important to note

This year is the second year that September 15 is not a legal holiday, as it has been a tradition, for 2022 it is moved to Monday, September 19, as part of the previous government’s decree to promote economic recovery in the tourism industry.

For that reason, this Thursday, September 15, since it is not deemed a legal holiday, the vehicular restrictions of downtown San Jose WILL APPLY. Drivers of vehicles with licenses plated ending in 7 and 8 will face a traffic ticket if found to be circulating in the downtown core.

The vehicular restrictions of San Jose will not apply on Monday, September 19.

In addition, banks, government offices and others will be business as usual on Thursday and closed on Monday. However, some businesses and professional offices may choose to observe the tradition and close on Thursday.

Following is a chart of the legal holidays moved to the following Monday through 2024, unless the current government promotes a legislative bill to repeal.

