Monday 10 May 2021
type here...
HealthRedaqted

66% of ICU patients are under 60 years of age

Caja reports 1.188 covid-19 patients in hospitals, 432 of them in intensive care. Never in the Caja's 80-year history, that one out of every five beds of all the beds is occupied by patients with a single disease, in this case, covid-19.

by Rico
17

QCOSTARICA – Sunday night, 432 of the 1,188 covid patients in hospital are in Intensive Care Units (ICU), after suffering complications from covid-19.

In the latest occupancy report from the Caja Costarricense de Seguro Social (CCSS), it was evidenced that of this group of people, the majority are under 60 years of age.

The Caja details that of the total of seriously ill covid patients, 11 are between 20 and 29 years old; 51 are in the range of 30 to 39 years old, 94 are between 40 and 49 years old, 130 are between 50 and 59 years old, 112 are between 60 and 69 years old, 28 are between 70 and 79 years old and six people are over 80 years old.

- Advertisement -

The number of people under 60 years of age (286) represents 66% of the total number of occupations in the ICU due to covid-19.

Of the total number of patients in the ICU, 162 are critical.

The Caja also reported that the total occupation due to this disease rose to 1,188 patients this Sunday (35 more than on Saturday).

Numbers beyond the capacity of the Caja to provide adequate medical services.

- Advertisement -

The majority of seriously ill patients are concentrated in the Specialized Center for the Attention of Patients with covid-19 (Ceaco), the hospitals Calderón Guardia, México, San Juan de Dios, Max Peralta (Cartago), Escalante Pradilla (Pérez Zeledón), San Vicente de Paúl (Heredia), Monsignor Sanabria (Puntarenas), Tony Facio (Limón), Enrique Baltodano (Liberia) and San Carlos, in Ciudad Quesada.

Among the confirmed cases, the main comorbidities are hypertension (784 people), diabetes (462), and obesity (443).

Also reported among these associated diseases are people with asthma, dyslipidemia, smoking and cancer.

On Sunda, the Caja also registered 14 deaths among people who were in the ICU.

At 5 am this Sunday, there were 15 patients waiting to be transferred to a medical center, of which seven are considered critical and eight severe.

Call for Hospital Red Alert

The president of the CCSS, Román Macaya, confirmed this Sunday that they received a letter signed by all managers in which the reality that exists in all hospitals is detailed.

- Advertisement -

In that letter, the managers ask that a hospital red alert be declared.

“The intensive care beds are saturated, this means that for covid or non-covid patients, who need an ICU bed, they may be waiting in emergency, before a room is assigned to them, this is compromising the opportunity and the level of care that we can offer to our patients who arrive at hospitals.

“This is a reality that the institution has not experienced in its 80-year history, that one out of every five beds of all the beds is occupied by patients with a single disease, in this case, covid-19,” Macaya stated.

Macaya said that the message was transferred to the authorities in search of a comprehensive approach to this situation. Meanwhile, the National Emergency Commission (CNE) announced that this Monday they will meet with a technical team made up of Health personnel and the CCSS to define the actions to follow.

- Advertisement -

FACT CHECK:
We strive for accuracy in its reports. But if you see something that doesn’t look right, send us an email. The Q reviews and updates its content regularly to ensure it’s accuracy.

Previous articleSan José is the queen province of street brawls
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

Seriously ill patients from covid-19 overflow Caja capacity

QCOSTARICA - The Caja Costarricense de Seguro Social (CCSS) says that...
Read more

A Few More Ways to Convince Hesitant Friends and Family to Get Their Vax

VICE.com - As the New York Times reported Monday morning, public...
Read more

MOST READ

San José is the queen province of street brawls

Health

These are the sanitary measures that will be applied from today, May 10

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Starting today, Monday, May 10, shops, restaurants and other customer service establishments will be able to reopen their doors in the 45...
National

Red Cross suspends extraction of nutritionist’s body in Chirripó

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The Cruz Roja (Red Cross), on Saturday,  suspended the extraction of the body of nutritionist Marialis Blanco Vega, who was found dead...
Health

Seriously ill patients from covid-19 overflow Caja capacity

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The Caja Costarricense de Seguro Social (CCSS) says that its hospitalization figures for serious covid-19 patients are in the red. In a statement ...
Today Costa Rica

The 20 best places to visit in Costa Rica

Rico -
LONELY PLANET - Costa Rica is famous for its lush coasts, biodiverse jungles, stunning waterfalls, and dramatic volcanoes – not to mention a mix...
Colombia

Colombia: Riots leave at least 19 dead and more 800 injured in five days

Q24N -
QCOLOMBIA – The violence registered in different cities across Colombia during the last five days of massive protests against the controversial tax reform, has...
Cuba

Cuba Ready to Join WHO-Led COVAX Facility, Ambassador to China Says

Q24N -
Q24N   - Cuba is ready to join the COVAX vaccine-sharing mechanism led by the World Health Organization (WHO), the Latin American country's ambassador to...
Economic Policy

Customs to hold electronic auctions to sell unclaimed products

Q Costa Rica -
QCOSTARICA - The National Customs Service (Aduanas) will carry out the first electronic auctions of unclaimed merchandise through the Sistema Integrado de Compras Públicas...
Economic Recovery

Will the new wave of COVID-19 infection threaten Costa Rica tourist recovery?

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Will the current wave of covid-19 infections cost Costa Rica's recovery of its already battered tourism? Will the wave of infections and scarcity...
Infrastructure

“Ciudad Gobierno” would give a new face to capital with a gigantic complex of buildings

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - With a mega-complex of more than 153,000 square meters (1.65 million square feet), comprised of 16 ministries would be located in eight...

WANT TO STAY UP TO DATE WITH THE LATEST!

Get our daily newsletter with the latest posts directly in your mailbox. Click on the subscribe and fill out the form. It's that simple!

SUBSCRIBE
Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.