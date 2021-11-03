66% of Ticos affirm that the sanitary restrictions were worth it

QCOSTARICA – Most in Costa Rica consider that the sanitary restrictions were worth it as a way to reduce the contagion of covid-19. That is the position of 66% of the population, while 34% think otherwise.

This is stated in the survey released this Wednesday by the Center for Research and Political Studies (CIEP) of the University of Costa Rica (UCR), which also reveals majority support for mandatory vaccination and rules out that this issue will polarize the elections.

The CIEP explains that the restrictions on mobility and public activities, as well as the decrease in capacity in shops, have had a strong impact on the local economy, which is why people were consulted for their opinion on the matter.

“When asking people about their support for the restrictions, two-thirds consider that they have been worthwhile in reducing infections. In the same way, when consulting about the obligatory nature of vaccines to attend public places, the support is even greater, since 70% of people endorse this measure,” the study explains.

On Monday, November 1, the daytime vehicular restrictions have been eliminated, except inside the Circunvalacion ring of San Jose, as it was done before the pandemic. This measure and nighttime restrictions from 11 pm to 5 am throughout the country will be maintained for the remainder of 2021.

As for the night restriction, only those who have a letter of justification and are part of the well-known exceptions, which include dropping off or picking up at the airport, rental cars, a letter from the employer, and more (see full list here), can circulate,

Also this month, commerce can stay open one hour more, closing at 11 pm instead of 10 pm in October and 9 pm months earlier. The 11 pm will continue to the end of the year.

The decision to make the measures more flexible is due to a decrease in the number of new daily infections, hospitalizations and deaths related to covid-19, in recent weeks.

For example, in the 7 days between October 26 and November 1, there were 2,641 new infections and 81 deaths – that is on average 377 new infections 11 deaths a day. A fraction of what we had been seeing the last couple of months.

This trend is expected to continue as vaccinations continue. See Costa Rica now has 72.66% of the population vaccinated with the first dose

Facing the electoral process, other revealing data from the study are the imminence of a second electoral round, due to the low intention to voter interest at this time, and the fact that the majority of citizens prefer that the next president have political experience and business background.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Telegram

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Pinterest

Tumblr

Skype

Print

