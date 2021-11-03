Costa Rica now has 72.66% of the population vaccinated with the first dose

The Caja has applied more than 6.5 million doses as of Monday, November 1

QCOSTARICA – The Caja Costarricense de Seguro Social (CCSS) has applied more than 6.5 million doses against Covid-19 as of Monday, according to data from its latest report released on Tuesday.

In the past week, the Caja reports applying 234,000 doses, of which 17,762 correspond to third doses applied to first responders.

In total, 6,567,309 doses have been applied, of which 3,751,251 correspond to first doses and 2,798,296 to second doses.

As of November 1, 72.66% of the population (5,163,021 based on actuarial projections by the CCSS) has been vaccinated with a first dose and 54.2% now count with a full scheme.

Another way of looking at the numbers, 88% of the targeted population (4,274,344 or 83% of the total population 12 years of age and older) are now with the first dose and 66% fully vaccinated.

At this rate, it is expected that herd immunity will be reached before the end of the year.

This is how the application of vaccines against Covid-19 is distributed in the Costa Rican population, according to age:

Between 40 and 57 years: 3.1 million doses applied

Between 20 and 39 years: 2.4 million vaccines applied

58 years and older: 1.5 million recorded doses

Between 12 and 19 years: 654 thousand vaccinations applied

All the information on the vaccination program of the Caja can be found here.

