Wednesday 3 November 2021
Majority of Costa Ricans back mandatory vaccination, CIEP survey

HealthNews
By Rico
11/10/2021 Cartago. Campaña de vacunación covid-19, primera dosis, en la sede de la Universidad Santa Lucía, frente al costado sur de la escuela Jesús Jiménez, desde este lunes hasta el próximo viernes, de 9 de la mañana a 7:30 p.m.
QCOSTARICA – The majority of Costa Ricans approve the mandatory vaccination against covid-19. In the most recent survey carried out by the CIEP of the UCR, 69% said they agree with the obligation.

In turn, 92% of those interviewed said that they had already received at least one dose, ten months after the vaccination campaign began.

The survey by the Center for Research and Political Studies (CIEP) of the University of Costa Rica (UCR) also reveals that 90% of the population does not believe that vaccination is harmful, while 10% consider the opposite.

As of January 8, 2022, it will be necessary to present the vaccination certificate using a QR code to enter certain businesses. The government has also mandated inoculation for public officials.

In this regard, the study determined that these and other measures adopted by the authorities have broad support among citizens and, in view of this, it even rules out that the issue of mandatory vaccination could polarize the elections.

On the other hand, CIEP also consulted people about the medical contradictions that prevented them from getting the vaccine. 96% of those surveyed said they did not have any contradiction.

A group of people demonstrated in front of the Ombudsman’s Office and in front of the Ministry of Health, against vaccines against COVID-19, on October 15, 2021

Among those who do not have any contraindication, 72% said they have the complete vaccination schedule, while 20% have one dose. Only the remaining 8% have not been inoculated yet.

These data show an improvement compared to those revealed in the survey carried out in May of this year when only 7 out of 10 people had been vaccinated.

The results of the investigation CIEP were early this Wednesday morning, November 3. The survey was conducted of 940 Costa Ricans over the age of 18, with cell phones, interviewed by telephone.

This CIEP survey has a confidence level of 95%, a maximum sampling error of 3 percentage points is estimated.

Facing the electoral process, other revealing data of the study are the imminence of a second electoral round, given that no candidate is expected to obtain more than 20% of the votes in the first round. For a winner to be declared, the winning candidate has to obtain at least 40% of the votes, or a second round will be called between the two candidates with the most votes.

The survey also revealed that the majority of citizens prefer that the next president has political and business experience.

Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

