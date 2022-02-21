Monday 21 February 2022
type here...
Search

8 out of 10 companies in Costa Rica do not plan to hire staff during the first semester of 2022

Unemployment in Costa Rica is currently 13.7%

EconomyEmploymentNational
By Rico
Paying the bills

Latest

8 out of 10 companies in Costa Rica do not plan to hire staff during the first semester of 2022

QCOSTARICA - Eight out of ten companies in Costa...
Read more

Smuggling chokes egg production in Costa Rica

QCOSTARICA - The National Chamber of Poultry Farmers estimates...
Read more

Caja continues this week its vacunatón strategy

QCOSTARICA - The Costa Rican Social Security Fund (CCSS)...
Read more

Analysts agree that the formation of a new Legislative Assembly will allow greater agreements to be reached

QCOSTARICA - The 2022-2026 Legislative Assembly will be made...
Read more

Why CBD Gummies are the Best Way to Take CBD

Gummies are currently one of the most popular CBD...
Read more

Fines for driving and using a cell phone inceased 102%

QCOSTARICA - In January 2022 alone, the Policia de...
Read more

Fixing sidewalks throughout the country remains adrift due to legal vacuum

QCOSTARICA - Many sidewalks, where there are, across the...
Read more
Paying the bills

Share

QCOSTARICA – Eight out of ten companies in Costa Rica do not plan to hire staff, this at least until August of this year, according to data published by the Instituto Nacional de Estadística y Censo (INEC). – National Institute of Statistics and Census.

Unemployment in Costa Rica is currently 13.7%

The Directorio de Empresas y Establecimientos (Directory of Companies and Establishments) prepared between May and August 2021, revealed that 83% of companies would maintain their payroll for one year, and only 9% would increase it.

Economists, Gerardo Corrales, and Vidal Villalobos agreed that there are many factors that influence the restraint of companies regarding the hiring of personnel is the uncertainty generated by the Covid-19 pandemic.

- Advertisement -

Unemployment in Costa Rica is currently 13.7%, which represents, in real terms, that 333,000 people are actively looking for a job.

Unemployment in Costa Rica continues to decline since a maximum of 24% unemployment was reached in mid-2020 amid the effects of the covid-19 pandemic.

- Advertisement -
Paying the bills
Previous articleSmuggling chokes egg production in Costa Rica
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

2022 comes with increases in rates, inflation and exchange rate

QCOSTARICA - For this year, 2022, both the Banco Central (Central...
Read more

No National Census in 2022!

QCOSTARICA - The Instituto Nacional de Estadística y Censos (INEC) -...
Read more

Subscribe to our stories

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

SUSBCRIBE

Trending

Paying the bills

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.