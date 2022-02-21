8 out of 10 companies in Costa Rica do not plan to hire staff during the first semester of 2022

QCOSTARICA – Eight out of ten companies in Costa Rica do not plan to hire staff, this at least until August of this year, according to data published by the Instituto Nacional de Estadística y Censo (INEC). – National Institute of Statistics and Census.

The Directorio de Empresas y Establecimientos (Directory of Companies and Establishments) prepared between May and August 2021, revealed that 83% of companies would maintain their payroll for one year, and only 9% would increase it.

Economists, Gerardo Corrales, and Vidal Villalobos agreed that there are many factors that influence the restraint of companies regarding the hiring of personnel is the uncertainty generated by the Covid-19 pandemic.

- Advertisement -

Unemployment in Costa Rica is currently 13.7%, which represents, in real terms, that 333,000 people are actively looking for a job.

Unemployment in Costa Rica continues to decline since a maximum of 24% unemployment was reached in mid-2020 amid the effects of the covid-19 pandemic.

Share this: Share

Print

Twitter



Telegram

Skype



Tumblr

Reddit



Pocket

LinkedIn



Pinterest

WhatsApp



Facebook



Related