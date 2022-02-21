Monday 21 February 2022
Smuggling chokes egg production in Costa Rica

Contraband eggs enter Costa Rica through illegal border crossings in the southern border with Panama

Business
By Rico
Smuggling chokes egg production in Costa Rica

QCOSTARICA – The National Chamber of Poultry Farmers estimates that some 20,000 kilos of contraband eggs enter Costa Rica per week, that is, 100,000 kilos per month.

Contraband eggs enter Costa Rica through illegal border crossings in the southern border with Panama

The situation causes a loss of approximately 60 million colones per day to 548 producers duly registered with the Servicio Nacional de Salud Animal (Senasa) – National Animal Health Service.

Poultry farmers warn that the contrabanded egg is sold informally without packaging and without labels, directly on the streets or from house to house, out of open trucks and pickups.

Contraband enters through illegal border crossings in the areas of Sereno, San Vito, Sixaola, among other southern border areas with Panama.

The smugglers accumulate stock in warehouses in various areas of the Central Valley and then distribute it to the rest of the country with false labels or without packaging, according to information from the Chamber.

But, the affectation is not limited to economic issues but extends to other risks to people’s health as the contaband product is exposed to the sun and pollution.

