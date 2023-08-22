80% of AyA meters are in a state of disrepair

QCOSTARICA — Eight out of ten water meters that the Instituto Costarricense de Acueductos y Alcantarillados (AyA) – Costa Rican Institute of Aqueducts and Sewers – have are in poor condition or with their useful life expired, according to data from the regulatory authority on public services, the Autoridad Reguladora de los Servicios Públicos (ARESEP).

We’re talking about the meters in front of your house, condo or business, whose report of your water usage is used to determine your billing

According to the ARESEP, there is a billing system that AyA should have replaced since 2004, that is, 19 years ago.

The ARESP’s Marco Cordero said that there are water pipes with more than 50 years of use in Costa Rica. Cordero added that a high percentage of the AyA systems are in a stage of water stress.

This results in a constant loss of water service in many communities as AyA crews constantly attend to emergency repairs. In addition, the AyA has daily programmed water service cuts.

“The institution (AyA) reports that, for the week of August 7 to 13, only 42,305 people from the GAM will have water cuts and mostly during nights and early mornings,” is an example of the messages posted on social networks and the AyA website.

Click here to see if your water service is affected; here to report problems (averias) with your water service.

