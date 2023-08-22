Tuesday 22 August 2023
type here...
Search

Sent a Sinpe Movil by mistake to someone else?

EconomyBankingNational
Avatar photo
By Rico
Paying the bills

Latest

U.S. collaborates with Costa Rica on cybersecurity

QCOSTARICA - Costa Rica will receive a cybersecurity assistance...
Read more

Sent a Sinpe Movil by mistake to someone else?

QCOSTARICA - Sinpe Móvil has become one of the...
Read more

80% of AyA meters are in a state of disrepair

QCOSTARICA -- Eight out of ten water meters that...
Read more

How to attract Costa Rican girls?

Costa Rican girls are slowly conquering the world. Because...
Read more

Costa Rica consumer prices deflate in July

QCOSTARICA (Bloomberg) While Argentina and Venezuela grapple with skyrocketing...
Read more

From Onboarding to Advancement: How To Elevate Employee Development

What comes to your mind when you hear the...
Read more

What Are The Most Popular Payment Methods In Canada?

In this post, we discuss some of the most...
Read more

Dollar Exchange

¢535.62 BUY

¢542.31 SELL

22 August 2023 - At The Banks - Source: BCCR

Paying the bills

Share

QCOSTARICA – Sinpe Móvil has become one of the most used systems for transferring money in Costa Rica, but you have to be very careful when entering the data, otherwise you may make a mistake and send the money to another person.

Before submitting, double-check and make sure all the information is correct.

If you do, do you know how get it back?

The first option is to write (send a text message) to the person to whom the money was wrongly sent and ask for a refund.

- Advertisement -

There may be good faith and the recipient has the option to reject the payment or return the money.

However, if this is not the case and the recipient of the phone number to which the money was sent rather blocks or ignores you (does not answer), you should as soon as possible go to your bank or call them to request to cancel the transfer transaction.

However, this can be tricky as the Sinpe Móvil is an almost instantaneous transfer and it can be hard to stop once it’s done.

There is a fund claim service that is developed as a protection measure for users of SINPE (Sistema Nacional de Pagos Electrónicos) services, since they have the possibility of presenting claims when unauthorized debits are applied to their IBAN accounts, or when the respective processed credits are not made or if they were credited (posted) late.

The claim must be made, in the first instance, with your financial institution. If the financial entity does not serve you, the claim must be filed with the Departamento Sistema Nacional de Pagos Electrónicos de la División Sistemas de Pago del Banco Central de Costa Rica. (Department of the National System of Electronic Payments of the Payment Systems Division of the Central Bank of Costa Rica).

If you received a deposit into your account by mistake, do not spend the money. Although it is not your fault, surely the owner will be looking for it. Contact your bank and check where the deposit came from. If you use what is not yours, you could be responsible for some legal action.

- Advertisement -

The sender has up to 30 calendar days, counted from the date on which the transfer was processed, to request the claim from their financial institution.

Once this period has expired, the claim will be considered untimely.

Misates do happen. However, banks, through their application (app), allows the sender to check the details of the transfer to make sure that the money is being sent to the right person and for the right amount.

 

- Advertisement -

 

- Advertisement -
Paying the bills
Previous article80% of AyA meters are in a state of disrepair
Next articleU.S. collaborates with Costa Rica on cybersecurity
Avatar photo
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

These 3 factors that will lead Costa Rica to higher growth

QCOSTARICA -- Production in Costa Rica is now estimated to increase...
Read more

Do you owe money in US dollars? Don’t worry, says the experts

QCOSTARICA - Do you have debts in US dollars? Don't worry,...
Read more

Subscribe to our stories

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

SUSBCRIBE

Trending

Trends

How to attract Costa Rican girls?

Costa Rican girls are slowly conquering the world. Because...
National

ICT and MOPT sign agreement for the production of 2000 tourist signs

QCOSTARICA - Road signs are important in order to...
Paying the bills
%d bloggers like this: