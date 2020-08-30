97 Haitian migrants in Golfito were transferred to La Cruz in Guanacaste

[HQ] This Saturday, August 29, immigration transferred the 97 Haitian migrants in a shelter in Golfito to the Temporary Attention Center for Migrants (CATEM NORTE) located in Santa Cecilia de la Cruz in Guanacaste.

Last week the migrants decided to leave that shelter due to the deplorable conditions and walk with the intention of reaching the northern border with Nicaragua.

After walking for three days, advancing only 70 kilometers, at Palmar Norte, immigration officials reached an agreement with them, stopping their walk and be transferred by bus.

Friday night they were given a temporary transit permit for 6 months and early Saturday moring they left for the northern border, arriving around 2 pm at the La Cruz shelter.

"We are in the process of accommodation in each of the corresponding tents so that they can calmly wait for the time of the pandemic, also so that they can seek employment

Fidelina Mena, of the Association of Labor Rights of Without Borders of Costa Rica, said “the migrants can now calmly wait out the pandemic, can now seek employment and can survive on their own.”

The CATEM NORTE to date houses 114 foreigners and the CATEM SUR 167.

