Saturday, 29 August 2020
Survey reveals what some think about traveling in times of pandemic

Despite government restrictions on commercial flights are being lifted in some countries of the region ... travelers must regain confidence in flying

by Q Costa Rica
72
Modified date:

QTRAVEL – Surely, in recent days, you have read that Costa Rica is opening its air borders to more international tourists, adding more areas from the United States.

From that, a myriad of concerns arise, but the one that must be turning around in most head s is what will tourism be like in times of a pandemic?

Precisely, a survey carried out by Viajala.com, the leading travel platform in Latin America, explains how people feel to travel in the midst of this health emergency.

Viajala.com took in the opinion of After hearing 3,000 people in 6 countries (Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, and Peru), revealing what those concerns were to return to “travel the whole world.”

As a result, 31% of respondents are concerned that they will face a second wave of COVID-19 infections, despite lifting any restrictions, especially confinement.

In addition, users agree that they want to travel next year, specifically between January and July 2021.

But on the other side of the story, 30% of people are worried about their economic situation; since it seems it may be difficult for them to recover from the crisis generated by Covid-19.

Thus, the results showed two possible obstacles to traveling again: a re-outbreak of coronavirus and an economic crisis.

Another concern on the mind of the traveler is the tourist structure of the destination

Thomas Allier, CEO of Viajala Mexico, recently pointed out that “despite government restrictions on commercial flights are being lifted in some countries of the region, but for tourist activity to fully recover, travelers must regain confidence in flying.”

 

Previous articleSunrise in Cot de Oreamuno
Next article97 Haitian migrants in Golfito were transferred to La Cruz in Guanacaste
Q Costa Rica
Q Costa Rica
Reports by QCR staff

