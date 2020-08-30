COVID-19 Costa Rica: 1,214 new cases for Aug 29, the greatest number of infections in 24 hours

(QCOSTARICA) The Ministry of Health this Saturday, August 29, reported the highest number of people infected with COVID-19 in just one day.

There are 1,214 people of which 225 are by nexus and 989 by a laboratory test, bringing the total confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Costa Rica to 39,699 positive cases, with an age range that goes from zero to 100 years.

Three cantons had the highest number of new infections San José center with 204 new cases, Alajuela with 114 and Desamparados with 100.

For this Saturday, 413 people are hospitalized, of which 133 are in Intensive Care Units (ICU) with the age range between 11 to 83 years.

The Ministry of Health reported another 11 deaths in the last 24 hours: nine men and two women with an age range between 44 and 89 years.

The total deaths related to the SARS-COV2 virus now stands at 418: 160 women and 258 men with ages ranging from 21 to 100 years.

Today, we saw another big leap in the number of recovered, Health officials reported 1,073 new, raising the total recovered to 15,737 people.

