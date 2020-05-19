Tuesday, 19 May 2020
Home Front Page A Downtown San Jose Without Cars?
Front PageNewsNationalSan Jose

A Downtown San Jose Without Cars?

Proposed is turning the streets of downtown San José into pedestrian walkways

by Rico
2
Front Page A Downtown San Jose Without Cars?

Proposed is turning the streets of downtown San José into pedestrian walkways

Modified date:

(QCOSTARICA) A proposal seeks to transform the streets of San José into a walkway for pedestrians and cyclists.

The initiative seeks to design “superblocks” (supercuadras in Spanish), which would give priority to pedestrians or cyclists which would be an impressive benefit to maintaining social distancing in times of coronavirus.

“The streets that remain within the ‘superblock’, are of very low traffic, peaceful, with only one lane,” said David Gómez, promoter of the idea and expert in urban mobility, reports La Republica.

- payin the bills -

The idea proposes limiting traffic in the city center so that only Calles 12, 6, 5, and 11 are for cars in general, while on the remaining streets cars would be permitted only if their destination is within the block.

If you cannot see the interactive map above, click here

Each proposed superblock is designed with a unique identity, related to some urban icon present within it. Thus, they would have names such as Democracia, Garantías Sociales, Hospital or Mercado, depending on their location.

- paying the bills -

Screenshot of the interactive map

On the other hand, Avenidas 1 and 6 would join Avenida Central and Avenida 4 for pedestrians only, or ‘Bulevar’ as they are referred to in Costa Rica.

Only Avenidas 2, 3, and 8 would remain for vehicular traffic.

Several cities in the world such as Montreal, Canada, and Seattle, USA,  have announced measures to retake streets and turn them into spaces for residents.

Watch the video Montreal Gets North America’s First Superblock and other videos on Q24TV.

Previous articleChinese Scientists Believe New Drug Can Stop Pandemic ‘Without Vaccine’
Rico
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

MOPT recognizes that the vehicle restrictions is a business for the government

News Rico -
The Ministerio de Obras Públicas y Transportes (MOPT) recognizes that vehicle...
Read more

Daniel Ortega blames Costa Rica for closing the border

News Rico -
Nicaragua's president,Daniel Ortega, in a live broadcast Monday evening accused Costa...
Read more

MOST READ

Latin America

Coronavirus Leads to Nosedive in Remittances in Latin America

Q24N -
(IPS & QCOSTARICA) - Remittances that support millions of households in Latin America and the Caribbean have plunged as family members lose jobs...
Read more
National

Despite the restrictions, every day almost 200 drivers are fined for violating

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) By now you would think that every driver in Costa Rica is aware of the nationwide vehicular restrictions, the times and the day...
Coronavirus

Husband of the first deceased woman by covid-19: ‘I told her from a distance,‘ Love, you beat me (…) God chose you first”

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) The death of a loved one, a spouse, close relative, a good friend is always difficult, and even more so if it is...
QBriefly

Couple smuggled and housed foreigners into the country

Q Costa Rica -
A couple was arrested this Friday, May 15, accused of smuggling migrants into the country, through the Upala area. Officials from the Immigration Police raided...
Guanacaste

Costa Rican police detained by the Nicaraguan army.

Q Costa Rica -
Two officers from the National Police Academy who were serving on the northern border in the face of the emergency by COVID-19 were detained...
Coronavirus

Chinese Scientists Believe New Drug Can Stop Pandemic ‘Without Vaccine’

Q Costa Rica -
Beijing, China: A Chinese laboratory has been developing a drug it believes has the power to bring the coronavirus pandemic to a halt. The outbreak...

Let's Keep This Going!

To be updated with all the latest news and information about Costa Rica and Latin America.

Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA