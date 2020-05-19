A Downtown San Jose Without Cars?

(QCOSTARICA) A proposal seeks to transform the streets of San José into a walkway for pedestrians and cyclists.

The initiative seeks to design “superblocks” (supercuadras in Spanish), which would give priority to pedestrians or cyclists which would be an impressive benefit to maintaining social distancing in times of coronavirus.

“The streets that remain within the ‘superblock’, are of very low traffic, peaceful, with only one lane,” said David Gómez, promoter of the idea and expert in urban mobility, reports La Republica.

The idea proposes limiting traffic in the city center so that only Calles 12, 6, 5, and 11 are for cars in general, while on the remaining streets cars would be permitted only if their destination is within the block.

If you cannot see the interactive map above, click here

Each proposed superblock is designed with a unique identity, related to some urban icon present within it. Thus, they would have names such as Democracia, Garantías Sociales, Hospital or Mercado, depending on their location.

On the other hand, Avenidas 1 and 6 would join Avenida Central and Avenida 4 for pedestrians only, or ‘Bulevar’ as they are referred to in Costa Rica.

Only Avenidas 2, 3, and 8 would remain for vehicular traffic.

Several cities in the world such as Montreal, Canada, and Seattle, USA, have announced measures to retake streets and turn them into spaces for residents.

Watch the video Montreal Gets North America’s First Superblock and other videos on Q24TV.