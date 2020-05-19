Tuesday, 19 May 2020
The perfect way NOT to use a mask

A crowd gathered in front of the Legislative Assembly defying Health recommendations to maintain social distancing and wear a mask

by Rico
17

(QCOSTARICA) A large group of mayors, unionists and municipal workers gathered outside the Legislative Assembly today (Tuesday), in downtown San Jose, demanding legislators approve the “Law to support the local taxpayer and strengthen the financial management of the municipalities in the face of the national emergency due to the pandemic of the COVID-19”.

Union leader Albino Vargas gives an example of what not to do when wearing a mask and gloves

Officials demonstrated despite the fact that the Ministry of Health has repeatedly requested the avoiding of crowds and maintain a distance of at 1.8 meters from each other.

As if this disregard for the recommendations of the health authorities was not enough, union leader Albino Vargas, secretary of the National Association of Public and Private Employees (ANEP), one of the strongest public workers unions in the country, was today an example of everything should not be done with the use of masks.

But Vargas was not alone in disobeying the recommendations of Dr. Daniel Salas, Minister of Health, among the crowd was none other than San Jose mayor, Johnny Araya, and without a mask.

San Jose mayor Johnny Araya was among the group of protestors and not wearing a mask

On May 12, Health authorities recommended the use of masks because, due to the relaxation of sanitary measures, it is very possible that more people are on the street, a series of recommendations were made, among them, the washing of hands every time the mask is touched, and cover mouth and nose, leaving no gaps between the face and the mask.

Also, the mask should be worn for short periods of time and should not be tampered with during use. Like gloves, the idea is not to touch anything polluting with them and if you do, never touch your face.

A photograph reveals how Vargas disregards all measures and lowers his mask in the midst of a large number of people, puts it on his chin to be able to speak into the microphone, exposing his mouth and nose, in addition, he touches his face with your hands, after using the microphone that other protesters have used.

