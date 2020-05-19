Tuesday, 19 May 2020
HealthCoronavirus

Chinese Scientists Believe New Drug Can Stop Pandemic ‘Without Vaccine’

Coronavirus Vaccine: The outbreak first emerged in China late last year before spreading across the world, prompting an international race to find treatments and vaccines.

Q Costa Rica
By Q Costa Rica
0
Modified date:

Beijing, China: A Chinese laboratory has been developing a drug it believes has the power to bring the coronavirus pandemic to a halt.

The outbreak first emerged in China late last year before spreading across the world, prompting an international race to find treatments and vaccines.

China, COVID-19 Vaccine: The laboratory says it has developed a drug that can bring the virus to a halt

A drug being tested by scientists at China’s prestigious Peking University could not only shorten the recovery time for those infected, but even offer short-term immunity from the virus, researchers say.

- paying the bills -

Sunney Xie, director of the university’s Beijing Advanced Innovation Center for Genomics, told AFP that the drug has been successful at the animal testing stage.

“When we injected neutralizing antibodies into infected mice, after five days the viral load was reduced by a factor of 2,500,” said Xie.

“That means this potential drug has (a) therapeutic effect.”

The drug uses neutralizing antibodies — produced by the human immune system to prevent the virus infecting cells — which Xie’s team isolated from the blood of 60 recovered patients.

A study on the team’s research, published Sunday in the scientific journal Cell, suggests that using the antibodies provides a potential “cure” for the disease and shortens recovery time.

- paying the bills -

Xie said his team had been working “day and night” searching for the antibody.

“Our expertise is single-cell genomics rather than immunology or virology. When we realized that the single-cell genomic approach can effectively find the neutralizing antibody we were thrilled.”

He added that the drug should be ready for use later this year and in time for any potential winter outbreak of the virus, which has infected 4.8 million people around the world and killed more than 315,000.

“Planning for the clinical trial is underway,” said Xie, adding it will be carried out in Australia and other countries since cases have dwindled in China, offering fewer human guinea pigs for testing.

“The hope is these neutralised antibodies can become a specialised drug that would stop the pandemic,” he said.

China already has five potential coronavirus vaccines at the human trial stage, a health official said last week.

- paying the bills --

But the World Health Organization has warned that developing a vaccine could take 12 to 18 months.

Scientists have also pointed to the potential benefits of plasma — a blood fluid — from recovered individuals who have developed antibodies to the virus enabling the body’s defenses to attack it.

More than 700 patients have received plasma therapy in China, a process that authorities said showed “very good therapeutic effects”.

“However, it (plasma) is limited in supply,” Xie said, noting that the 14 neutralizing antibodies used in their drug could be put into mass production quickly.

Prevention and cure 

Using antibodies in drug treatments is not a new approach, and it has been successful in treating several other viruses such as HIV, Ebola and Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS).

Xie said his researchers had “an early start” since the outbreak started in China before spreading to other countries.

Ebola drug Remdesivir was considered a hopeful early treatment for COVID-19 — clinical trials in the US showed it shortened the recovery time in some patients by a third — but the difference in mortality rate was not significant.

The new drug could even offer short-term protection against the virus.

The study showed that if the neutralizing antibody was injected before the mice were infected with the virus, the mice stayed free of infection and no virus was detected.

This may offer temporary protection for medical workers for a few weeks, which Xie said they are hoping to “extend to a few months”.

More than 100 vaccines for COVID-19 are in the works globally, but as the process of vaccine development is more demanding, Xie is hoping that the new drug could be a faster and more efficient way to stop the global march of the coronavirus.

“We would be able to stop the pandemic with an effective drug, even without a vaccine,” he said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by the Q and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Previous articleMOPT recognizes that the vehicle restrictions is a business for the government
Q Costa Rica
Q Costa Rica
Reports by QCR staff

Related Articles

How Communists Are Exploiting the Coronavirus Pandemic to Create Their “Paradise”

Reports Q Costa Rica -
(Panampost.com) “The crisis has matured! Indecisiveness is a crime! The revolution...
Read more

US drugmaker reports promising early results from COVID-19 vaccine test

Coronavirus Q Costa Rica -
US biotech firm Moderna reported promising early results on Monday from...
Read more

MOST READ

National

The new vehicle restriction in Costa Rica in effect on May 16

Rico -
This Monday, the authorities announced the relaxation of the vehicular restrictions due to the covid-19 pandemic. The Minister of Health, Daniel Salas, was emphatic that...
Read more
News

Daniel Ortega blames Costa Rica for closing the border

Rico -
Nicaragua's president,Daniel Ortega, in a live broadcast Monday evening accused Costa Rica of stopping the transit of goods through the Central American Isthmus for...
National

New regulation would reduce obstacles to generate electricity with solar energy in houses and companies

Q Costa Rica -
(QCOSTARICA) Data from the Costa Rican Chamber of Distributed Generation (Cámara Costarricense de Generación Distribuida) reveal that in the country there are 2,000 roofs...
Front Page

24 legislators plan to postpone same-sex marriage for 18 months after pandemic

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) A group of 24 legislators presented a motion on Tuesday to ask the Constitutional Court or Sala IV as it is commonly known...
Cine (Movies)

Costa Rican arthouse cinema reopened its doors and is bringing back customers

Q Costa Rica -
(Screendaily) Owners of the first arthouse cinema to reopen in Costa Rica say they have been encouraged by the response from audiences as they...
Mexico

Militarized Mexico is Starting to Look Like Venezuela

Q24N -
(Panampost.com) On Friday, Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador signed an agreement that “extraordinarily” hands over the country’s public security tasks to the Armed...

Let's Keep This Going!

To be updated with all the latest news and information about Costa Rica and Latin America.

Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA