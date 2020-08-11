Accused of drowning a Mexican tourist in Cóbano acquitted

(QCOSTARICA) The only suspect in the murder of Mexican tourist María Trinidad Mathus Tenorio in Cóbano, a man named Sancho Rodríguez was acquitted for doubt.

That was the conclusion of the Puntarenas Criminal Court this Tuesday morning, determining that the evidence was insufficient to prove Rodriguez committed the murder.

The man was ordered to be released.

According to the accusation filed by the Public Ministry, on August 5, 2018, Mathus and a friend were walking along the Pacific coast of Santa Teresa beach between 2:30 am and 4 am when they were intercepted by two men, who tried to rob them.

Mathus’ friend, an English tourist, escaped the attack.

The prosecutor alleged that Rodriguez dragged Mathus into the sea, in the attack stripped of her clothing and submerged her in the water, drowning the woman, then fled the scene with her cell phone.

In the attack of the Mathus’ friend, the suspect identified by his last name Esquivel, accepted an abbreviated process and sentenced to 15 years in prison