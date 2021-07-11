Sunday 11 July 2021
type here...
NationalRedaqted

Ad Astra Rocket plasma engine breaks power record

by Rico
0

QCOSTARICA – The Ad Astra Rocket, a company founded by Costa Rican astronaut c, broke another record for long-life/high-power firing of its VASIMR VX-200SS plasma engine.

This achievement marks a milestone in energy-efficient and powerful electric rocket technology.

- Advertisement -

An electric rocket like the VASIMR VX-200SS, which operates at more than 50 kilowatts (kW) / booster, is considered “high power.”

On Wednesday, June 30, based on a succession of tests earlier this year, of increasing duration and power, the company completed a record test of the engine, operating at a power level of 82.5 kW for 28 hours, far more than any other high-powered engine to date.

Testing is ongoing at the company’s research facility in Houston, Texas.

The VASIMR engine is unique in that it has the high power of a chemical rocket, but is ten times more fuel-efficient.

- Advertisement -

As such, it has multiple applications, ranging from high payload solar-electric robotic commercial payloads and resupply missions in cis-lunar space, to fast nuclear-electric human missions to Mars and beyond.

Read more: Costa Rica’s As Astra Rocket Company Wins Major NASA Advanced Propulsion Contract

“We are very proud of the Ad Astra team. His technical excellence, tenacity and dedication are reflected in this achievement. No other plasma electric rocket, with these levels of power and technological availability, has achieved the combination of power and endurance of the VASIMR engine achieved to date,” said Chang.

- Advertisement -

FACT CHECK:
We strive for accuracy in its reports. But if you see something that doesn’t look right, send us an email. The Q reviews and updates its content regularly to ensure it’s accuracy.

Previous articleBack to school forces drivers and pedestrians to be more vigilant on the road from Monday
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

Victoria, the Costa Rican girl who dreams of being a NASA astronaut

Victoria's don't have capes or swords. Victoria's heroes are scientists. Franklin...
Read more

Franklin Chang-Díaz urges presidential signature for Space Agency law

QCOSTARCIA - On February 19, the Legislative Assembly approved in a...
Read more

MOST READ

A Fun Weekend Guide for Introverts

Guanacaste

Rincón de la Vieja volcano erupted again this Sunday afternoon

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The Rincón de la Vieja volcano, located in Guanacaste, registered a new eruption this Sunday, July 4,  at 4:31 pm. ﻿﻿﻿﻿ This was confirmed...
National

Parents may use a vehicle to take their children to school, with proof

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Parents and guardians of students may take and pick up their children from schools, even if they have vehicle restrictions on that...
Economy

Sanitary crisis shuttered 1,700 businesses in San José

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The first five months of the pandemic put an end to the clothing and shoe store that Rónald Badilla had owned for...
National

Today’s Vehicle Restriction July 5: only ODDS ending plates CAN circulate

Rico -
Today, Monday, July 5, only plates ending in ODD (1, 3, 5, 7, & 9) ending plates CAN circulate. The measure is countrywide and applied...
Politics

President signs law that seeks to attract investors, rentiers and pensioners

Rico -
This Monday, July 5, 2021, President Carlos Alvarado signed into law the bill to attract foreign investors, rentiers and pensioners, which establishes tax exemptions...
National

Today’s Vehicle Restriction July 7: only ODDS ending plates CAN circulate

Rico -
Today, Wednesday, July 7, only plates ending in ODD (1, 3, 5, 7, & 9) ending plates CAN circulate. The measure is countrywide and applied...
Honduras

Honduras convicts former executive in activist’s murder

Deutsche Welle -
Q24N - A court in Honduras found a former top executive at a hydroelectric company guilty on Monday of collaboration in the 2016 murder...
Redaqted

Spanish edition of Men’s Health magazine recognizes Costa Rica as the best healthy destination

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Men’s Health magazine recognized Costa Rica as the “best international healthy destination” in the first edition of the Healthy Places 2021 awards...
National

Tourists will NOT be required to test, confirms Minister of Tourism

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Sometime this week we can expect an announcement of changes to the sanitary measures, mostly the vehicular restrictions, possibly a relaxation on...

WANT TO STAY UP TO DATE WITH THE LATEST!

Get our daily newsletter with the latest posts directly in your mailbox. Click on the subscribe and fill out the form. It's that simple!

SUBSCRIBE
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.