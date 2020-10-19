Coronavirus and flights: Which airlines are arriving and departing from Costa Rica?

QCOSTARICA – In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic: which airlines have flights to and from Costa Rica and which don’t?

This is the official information of the Juan Santamaría International airport in San Jose (SJO) as of October 18:

Aeroméxico: Resumed operations on October 18 to/from Mexico (MEX)

Air Canada: Resumes operations on November 3 tto/from Toronto (YYZ)

Air France: Resumes operations on October 31 to/from Paris (CGD).

Air Panama: Suspended operations until further notice.

Air Transat: Suspended operation until further notice.

Alaska Airlines: Resumes operations on November 19 to/from Los Angeles (LAX).

Albatros Airlines: Suspends operations until further notice.

American Airlines: Resumed operations on September 9 to/from Miami (MIA) and Dallas (DFW).

Avianca: Waiting for information from the airline.

British Airways: Resumes operations on October 27 to/from London (LHR).

Condor: Waiting for information from the airline.

Costa Rica Green Airways: Available for charter flights.

Copa Airlines: Resumed operations to/from Panama (PTY) on September 10. Waiting for more information on other routes.

Delta Airlines: Resumes operations on November 2 to/from Atlanta (ATL). Resumes operations on December 17 to/from Los Angeles (LAX).

Edelweiss: Resume operations in 2021.

Iberia: It resumed operations on August 3 to Madrid (MAD).

Interjet: Waiting for information from the airline.

JetBlue: Resumes operations on October 25 to / from New York (JFK). November 1 to/from Fort Lauderdale (FLL). November 4 to/from Orlando (MCO).

KLM: Waiting for information from the airline.

Latam: Waiting for information from the airline

Lufthansa: Resumed operations on August 5 to/from Frankfurt (FRA).

Sansa: Available for charter flights.

Skyway: Waiting for information from the airline.

Southwest: Restart of operations in 2021.

Spirit: Resumes operations on November 1 to/from Orlando (MCO).

United: Resumes operations to/from Chicago (ORD) on November 7. Resumes operations to/from Denver (DEN) and Washington (IAD) on December 19. Resumed operations to/from Houston (IAH) and Newark (EWR).

Volaris: Resumes operations on October 29 to/from Mexico (MEX), via Guatemala (GUA). It resumes operations on November 26 to/from Cancun (CUN).

West Jet: Waiting for information from the airline.

Wingo: Waiting for information from the airline.

All passengers must make direct contact with their airlines and through official channels. Click here for the San Jose airport airline directory.

The characteristics of the global health emergency imply a constant updating of the data, according to the information provided by the airlines. Cargo operations maintain their normal schedules.

- paying the bills -

On November 1, Costa Rica opens its air borders to all countries.

In addition to complying with pre-pandemic immigration requirements to enter Costa Rica (ie valid passport, return ticket or foward travel by air, and visa if required) historically established by Immigration for the different groups of countries, visitors must meet the following requirements in the framework of the pandemic:

Complete the digital form called HEALTH PASS and available at https://salud.go.cr

Perform the PCR test and obtain a negative result; the sample for the test must be taken a maximum of 72 hours before boarding the flight to Costa Rica.

Mandatory travel insurance that covers accommodation in case of quarantine and medical expenses due to COVID-19 illness. Said insurance can be international or purchased from Costa Rican insurers.

Read also: Open letter to the Minister of Tourism: Time to get serious

For Costa Rican nationals (citizens), as of October 19 who return to the country with a negative PCR test taken 72 hours before boarding the flight will not have to quarantine upon arrival in Costa Rica, although they will receive a recommendation to take extreme preventive care.

For legal residents* of Costa Rica, they must pesent the current immigration document for foreigners (DIMEX) and have proof of payment of the Caja. If they are not up to date with the Caja, they can present a Costa Rican or international travel insurance required for tourists. Residents could be subjec to 14 day quarantine unless they come from an authorized country or state in the United States and have a negative PCR test with them.

- paying the bills -

* Having a house, car, or business, for example, and living in Costa Rica without the DIMEX – the immigration document – in Costa Rica does not mean you are resident. Your entry into the country is as a tourist.