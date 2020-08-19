Wednesday, 19 August 2020
Afternoon downpours will be more intense starting Thursday

A new tropical wave will cause heavier rains in the Pacific

(QCOSTARICA) For today, Wednesday, we can expect seasonal weather, with muggy morning and isolated showers in the afternoon with thunder and lightning, but on Thursday tropical wave 29 will generate changes.

Driving in intensive rain can reduce visibility and loss of braking action

The national weather service, the Instituto Meteorológico Nacional (IMN), says we can expected heavy downpours and strong winds starting Thursday, the intensity depending on the temperature in the Atlantic and the flow of winds that it encounters; this wave can increase the speed of its associated winds and become a low pressure system.

The wave is expected to cross the country towards the Pacific (west), like 28 did, but if it turns into a low pressure system its course will change northbound for the Gulf of Mexico.

Whatever the scenario, there will be lots of rains in our territory, says the IMN.

The most recent tropical wave, number 28,  caused weekend floods such as those of the Coronado River in Osa, which distorted the bases of the bridge over the Costanera Sur, closing vehicular passage over the bridge, about 15 kilometers northwest of Ciudad Cortés.

Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
