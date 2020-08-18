Tuesday, 18 August 2020
DONATE
HQNationalZona Sur

Bridge over the Coronado River, in Costanera Sur, will be closed for 3 weeks

by Q Costa Rica
20
HQ Bridge over the Coronado River, in Costanera Sur, will be closed for...
Modified date:

[HQ] An inspection carried out by engineers from the National Highway Council (Conavi) confirmed what was feared: the bridge over the Coronado River, on the Costanera Sur, suffers damage to its foundations.

This structure, located at kilometer 179, at the height of Ciudad Cortés, gave in to the attacks of the heavy rains that occurred during the weekend and will remain closed for at least the next 3 weeks.

- payin the bills -

Conavi, together with the Ministry of Public Works and Transport (MOPT), confirmed that they will install a modular bridge to enable the temporary passage of heavy vehicles. However, the closure must be maintained for more weeks due to weather conditions.

The bridge has been closed since last August 15.

“At the same time, work will be done on reinforcing the foundations of the bridge and once these works are completed, a lane will be set up for the passage of light vehicles, while the staff continues with the work that will allow to definitively resolve the damage that presents the bridge ”, detailed a press release provided this Monday by the MOPT.

Mario Rodríguez, executive director of Conavi, assured that the structure “is compromised” and it is necessary to reinforce the work before providing temporary solutions.

- paying the bills -

Previous articleCareful what you ask for
Next articleCubans Trapped on Costa Rica’s Northern Border
Q Costa Rica
Q Costa Rica
Reports by QCR staff

Related Articles

Gasoline prices comes out of a 16-week freeze and will rise in early September

HQ Q Costa Rica -
(QCOSTARICA) The 16-week freeze in the price of gasoline will conclude...
Read more

María Luisa Cedeño case: Bites on cheek and forearm link hotel owner to murder

Crime Q Costa Rica -
A bite on the cheek and another on the victim's...
Read more

MOST READ

Latin America

Indigenous Mexicans turn inward to survive COVID-19, barricading villages and growing their own food

Q Costa Rica -
Zapotec farmers return from their ‘milpa,’ the garden plots that provide much of the communities’ food, in Oaxaca, Mexico. Jeffrey H. Cohen, CC BY-SA While the...
Read more
Health

One in four Caja employees confirmed with covid-19 is a nurse

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) One in four Caja workers with a positive diagnosis for covid-19 works in Nursing. At August 7, that Caja Costarricense de Seguro Social (CCSS)...
Brazil

Jair Bolsonaro Is Pushing Brazil’s Democracy To Its Breaking Point

Q24N -
Twenty months into the presidency of Jair Bolsonaro, Brazil is on the brink of a democratic disaster. More than 100,000 Brazilians have died of COVID-19,...
Nicaragua

Nicaragua says it will produce Russian COVID-19 Vaccine

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) The Nicaraguan government announced that it is in negotiations with Russia to produce in its territory the vaccine against COVID-19 that the Russians...
Politics

High fine for violating vehicle restrictions has its days numbered

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) A bill to make the vehicular restriction violation sanctions more flexible wins supporters in the Legislative Assembly and has enough political support to...
Health

What can and cannot be open this Mother’s Day weekend

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) Today is Día de la Madre (Mother's Day) in Costa Rica. It can be said it is the mother of all holidays. A...

Let's Keep This Going!

To be updated with all the latest news and information about Costa Rica and Latin America.

Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.