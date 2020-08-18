Bridge over the Coronado River, in Costanera Sur, will be closed for 3 weeks

[HQ] An inspection carried out by engineers from the National Highway Council (Conavi) confirmed what was feared: the bridge over the Coronado River, on the Costanera Sur, suffers damage to its foundations.

This structure, located at kilometer 179, at the height of Ciudad Cortés, gave in to the attacks of the heavy rains that occurred during the weekend and will remain closed for at least the next 3 weeks.

- payin the bills -

Conavi, together with the Ministry of Public Works and Transport (MOPT), confirmed that they will install a modular bridge to enable the temporary passage of heavy vehicles. However, the closure must be maintained for more weeks due to weather conditions.

The bridge has been closed since last August 15.

“At the same time, work will be done on reinforcing the foundations of the bridge and once these works are completed, a lane will be set up for the passage of light vehicles, while the staff continues with the work that will allow to definitively resolve the damage that presents the bridge ”, detailed a press release provided this Monday by the MOPT.

Mario Rodríguez, executive director of Conavi, assured that the structure “is compromised” and it is necessary to reinforce the work before providing temporary solutions.