Wednesday, 19 August 2020
DONATE
BusinessEconomyNewsTaxesVAT

President signs law that frees tourism of VAT for another year

The reform aims to give a break to one of the sectors hardest hit by the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic

Rico
By Rico
14
Modified date:

(QCOSTARICA) President Carlos Alvarado, this Tuesday singed the law that exempts, for another year, the Value Added Tax (VAT) for tourist services registered with the Costa Rican Tourism Institute (ICT).

The VAT moratorium law for the tourism sector will come into force today, August 19, 2020, and aims to give a break to one of the sectors hardest hit by the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

With the reform, the collection of VAT for tourism would go into force on July 1, 2021, with a rate of 4%; a year later, in 2022, increasing to to 8%.

- paying the bills -

Finally, in July 2023, the sector will begin to pay the 13% Value Added Tax.

It should be noted that the deputies approved, the unanimous support of the 39 legislators present on the legislative floor, this bill without setting an alternative source of financing for the State.

The decision was made despite the fact that the Minister of Finance, Elian Villegas, and the Comptroller General, Marta Acosta, warned of the need to define compensation in the State’s tax revenues.

 

- paying the bills -
- paying the bills -
Previous articleAfternoon downpours will be more intense starting Thursday
Rico
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

Construction and tourism exempted from VAT for a year

Economy Rico -
(QCOSTARICA)  Legislators on Monday approved, in the first debate, two bills...
Read more

Every colon counts for the 1.2 million Ticos hit by the VAT

Economy Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) The entry into force of the 1% of the Value...
Read more

MOST READ

Health

COVID-19: 559 more cases; Health recognizes lag in data on recovered patients

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) This Tuesday, August 18, the acting Minister of Health, Pedro González, announced that 559 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total confirmed cases...
Read more
Puntarenas

Puntarenas invites tourists to appreciate the “phenomenon of bioluminescence”

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) On August 22, the phenomenon of bioluminescence will be enjoyed in Puntarenas, a spectacle generated by live microorganisms that, when the water moves...
Politics

Cubans Trapped on Costa Rica’s Northern Border

Rico -
In a small tent, in an improvised encampment at Penas Blancas, on the border between Costa Rica and Nicaragua, are Cuban citizens Leidy Laura...
Health

UCR produces the first 500 pills of a possible drug against Covid-19

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) Another new piece of news in the search for treatments to combat Covid-19: After more than five months of effort and 400 hours...
Travel

Costa Rica will admit tourists from 6 more countries: US remains off the list

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) In addition to tourists from Canada, the United Kingdom and the European Union (Schengen countries), this Thursday the Ministry of Health, together with...
Redaqted

Costa Rican man died of COVID in US while waiting to be deported

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) A Costa Rican man in the custody of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) at the Stewart Detention Center in Lumpkin, Georgia, died...

Let's Keep This Going!

To be updated with all the latest news and information about Costa Rica and Latin America.

Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.