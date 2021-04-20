Alejandra Guzmán: “I am a devastated mother, I have never experienced something so ugly”

Q MAGAZINE – Alejandra Guzmán assures that she is devastated with everything that has been said about the privacy of her family in recent days.

The “queen of hearts” (“reina de corazones”) gave an interview to the program Me dijo Adela and burst into tears when talking about the accusations of alleged child sexual abuse that her daughter Frida Sofía made against her grandfather, Enrique Guzmán.

Just as she had done in a video posted on her social networks, the singer maintained her position in favor of her father who, she argued, is innocent. In addition, she believed that her daughter made the accusations in an attempt to gain fame and have more followers, according to Infobae.

“This has reached a very strong level, it is very sad because I gave birth to her. It is good that we speak, that we make clear the situation that I have experienced so far. Imagine being judged, being singled out for something that is not true. I cannot allow him to reach this level, and to attack my father ”, she defended herself.

She recalled that her daughter was diagnosed with borderline personality disorder when she was a child and that the treatments she has undergone have always been inconclusive.

She asserted that, due to the mismanagement of painkillers, Frida now suffers from “a disorder that makes her say things that she believes to be true” and that does not allow her to feel empathy.

“I am a devastated mother, I have never experienced something as ugly as seeing my father destroyed by something that he has not done and that is unfair and today I come to say it and I will never say it. Today I close this chapter (…) if this is going to reach the law, I hope they get to the root of this so that I can help it,” she added.