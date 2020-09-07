Alert in 100 districts of 36 cantons may increase to orange in cases of cough and fever

(QCOSTARICA) Some 100 districts, in 36 cantons of six provinces, could see turn to orange alert status due to an increase in cases of coughs and fever, said the Minstry of Health on Sunday.

The province of Heredia being the only one that does not present preventive alerts.

Of the 36 cantons, 24 have districts that for the last three weeks have been in risk of being elevated from yellow to orange.

Preventive alerts are part of the studies carried out by the National Situation Analysis Room for Covid-19, made up of doctors, epidemiologists, geographers from the National Emergency Commission (CNE), the Ministry of Health and the Caja Costarricense de Seguro Social (CCSS).

Communities are being urged to intensify their efforts and abide by health measures, with the following recommendations:

Intensify supervision of compliance with protocols

Expand the dissemination of the message of preventive measures, indicating to the population the early risk in which they are as a community.

Reinforce territorial health care, with emphasis on districts that present increased risk.

Increase close monitoring of populations at risk, which are more vulnerable in the event of a possible future outbreak.

Take forecasts from the Municipal Emergency Committees in order to visualize the need for an isolation center and the possible spaces where it could be located.

Sunday, September 6, completed six months of the first case of Coronavirus in Costa Rica.

The total number of cases in up to Saturday, September 6 (Sunday’s numbers will be announced today, Monday) is 46,920, and 478 deaths associated to COVID-19.

