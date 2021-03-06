Saturday 6 March 2021
type here...
South AmericaColombia

Alert in Colombia due to the start of the first rainy season

by Q24N
7

Q COLOMBIA – In less than two weeks, Colombia enters its first rainy season of the year, which will very possibly have an increase in rainfall between 10% and 40% compared to the historical record, due to La Niña phenomenon consolidating in the region.

Due to the La Niña phenomenon, the rains will increase in their historical average in the country. Photo: EFE. Rafael Bossio

For this reason, the director of the Unidad Nacional para la Gestión del Riesgo de Desastres (UNGRD) – National Unit for Disaster Risk Management, Eduardo José González, announced that departmental prevention committees had been activated in the country.

“The first rainy season officially begins on March 16, however, Instituto de Hidrología, Meteorología y Estudios Ambientales (IDEAM) – Institute of Hydrology, Meteorology and Environmental Studies – has duly notified us that it will be anticipated and we already see how the rains are reaching different parts of Colombia. For this, the Unidad Nacional para la Gestión del Riesgo de Desastres, as coordinator of the National Risk Management System, has activated the different municipal and departmental committees throughout the country,” González reported.

- Advertisement -

González also asked people to be aware of the alerts issued by the UNGRD as in the departments so that they can be alert and prevent them from being affected by possible emergencies that occur in the rainy season.

And, according to this entity, due to the La Niña phenomenon in the country, some emergencies have already been reported due to rainfall. According to their records, from January 1 to March 5, 117 landslides, 35 floods, and 31 gale winds.

Eleven people perished in the emergencies, 14 injured, and one missing, in addition to 5,096 families affected

“These events have been registered in 152 municipalities in 23 departments, being Nariño, Huila, Cauca, Cundinamarca and Risaralda the most impacted,” indicated the UNGRD.

- Advertisement -

But due to the dry season, which began on December 16, 2020, and would have ended at the beginning of March, 394 forest fires were reported in 169 municipalities.

“389 fires have been extinguished and 4 remain active in Valledupar, Becerril and Agustín Codazzi in Cesar, and Mapiripán in Meta. A controlled fire in Puerto Wilches (Santander). In these events, more than 60,400 hectares have been affected, which are in the process of being verified by the Autonomous Corporations,” explained the entity.

Meta, Cesar, Boyacá, Santander and Cundinamarca were the departments most affected, according to the UNGRD.

The prevention agency also cited the forecasts and alerts for Colombia in March, where the IDEAM evidenced an increase in rainfall and also foresees that the most affected regions will be the Andean and Peaceful.

“March is a month of transition towards the rainiest season of the first semester, which has its maximum precipitation between the months of April and May, particularly in the center of the country. This, added to the incidence of some rain-generating systems on a local scale and the presence of the La Niña phenomenon, has led to a considerable increase in cloudiness and rainfall in the country in recent days,” said the IDEAM.

- Advertisement -

According to the UNGRD, the rains will be more intense in the afternoons and nights.

“The next days are expected to be rainy, especially in areas of Chocó, Valle del Cauca, Nariño and Cauca, Santander, Norte de Santander, Risaralda, Quindío, sectors of Boyacá, Tolima and Huila,” they indicated.

However, they recalled that in these early March they are in the transition towards the rainy season, so in the Caribbean and the insular area they must be alert to the increase in temperature and the dry condition that could cause fires in those territories.

“The Caribbean region currently maintains the highest probability of occurrence of fires in different sectors, especially in municipalities in the departments of La Guajira, Bolívar and Cesar,” pointed out in IDEAM.

They also pointed out that there is a red alert due to sudden increases that could occur in the Sumapaz river and its tributaries, especially in the municipalities of Cabrera, Pandi, Melgar and Silvania de Cundinamarca.

While some basins in the center and south of Chocó are with orange alert.

“Particularly the upper and middle basin of the Atrato river and some sectors of the Baudo river basin. Likewise, in a sector of the Sogamoso river and Negro river basins, in the upper Cauca basin in Valle, Cauca, Quindío and Risaralda sectors, in the upper Magdalena basin,”  added IDEAM.

They also warned of possible landslides in Cauca, southeastern Antioquia and in some areas of Cundinamarca.

Article originally appeared on Q Colombia and is republished here with permission.

- Advertisement -

FACT CHECK:
We strive for accuracy in its reports. But if you see something that doesn’t look right, send us an email. The Q reviews and updates its content regularly to ensure it’s accuracy.

Previous articleThe coronavirus pandemic raised poverty in Latin America to 33.7%, its highest level in 12 years
Q24N
Q24N is an aggregator of news for Latin America. Reports from Mexico to the tip of Chile and Caribbean are sourced for our readers to find all their Latin America news in one place.

Related Articles

Bogotá, Medellín and Cali: the cities with the most violations of measures against covid-19

QCOLOMBIA – Since the mandatory isolation began in Colombia, 1,400,387 finess...
Read more

Border runs in times of Covid

Q EXPAT FOCUS - March 2 is quickly approaching and many...
Read more

MOST READ

Costa Rica Celebrates 200th This Year

News

The race to replace Carlos Alvarado in 2022

Rico -
QCOSTARICA  - Twenty eight Costa Rican's are lining up who want the position that Carlos Alvarado when he leaves office on May 8, 2022,...
Expat Focus

Best Places to Retire in Latin America in 2021 — InternationalLiving.com

Q Costa Rica -
International Living’s annual Global Retirement Index compares, contrasts, ranks, and rates 25 countries across 10 categories. “All over the planet, we’ve identified friendly, good-value, warm-weather...
Health

5 cantons register less than 10 active cases of covid-19

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Five of the 82 cantons of Costa Rica register fewer than 10 active cases of covid-19 to this date, according to the...
National

It’s been 7 years, but it’s done: Costa Rica and Panama complete Sixaola border bridge

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - After almost three years of starting the work and four before that to the get contract awarded, authorities of the governments of...
Health

More than 193,000 vaccines have already been applied

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - From the start of the vaccination program against covid-19 on December 24, 2020, 193,273 doses have already been applied countrywide.   Of this total,...
Politics

Carlos Alvarado: “No Growth and Poverty Reduction Without Economic Stability”

Q Costa Rica -
QCOSTARICA - The International Monetary Fund (IMF) approved a $1.7 billion arrangement to support Costa Rica’s recovery and stabilization from the economic damage caused...
San Jose

Mass Demonstration Expected Friday in Downtown San Jose

Q Costa Rica -
QCOSTARICA - Public worker unions from the Education, Health, Judiciary, Transport, and public universities, among others, will join forces this Friday, March 5, in...
Front Page

Costa Rica pays tribute to the deceased and survivors of the pandemic

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Friday night, Costa Rica paid tribute to the memory of all the people who have lost their lives due to the pandemic...
Front Page

Franklin Chang: “Space Agency Doesn’t Have to Be a Bureaucratic Elephant”

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The so-called Costa Rican space agency, recently approved by Congress, does not have to be a bureaucratic giant, with a large office...

WANT TO STAY UP TO DATE WITH THE LATEST!

Get our daily newsletter with the latest posts directly in your mailbox. Click on the subscribe and fill out the form. It's that simple!

SUBSCRIBE

Article originally appeared on Q Colombia and is republished here with permission.

Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.