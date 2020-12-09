Immediate Help with Academics: 6 Tools for Tech Students

When studying at college or university, students are facing tons of challenges and problems. Often, solving these issues requires much more than the skills and knowledge you already possess. And that is exactly why educational tools are so trendy these days.

Luckily for a modern college fellow, there are plenty of services and software created to make your day-to-day activities less stressful and time-consuming.

Tech Students’ Aid: Top 6 Handy Tools and Services

Looking for something to make your studies simpler and take your skills to the next level? Here is a list of the best tools that will help you succeed.

EssayHub

The first and, probably, the handiest tool for academic excellence is EssayHub. Here, at https://essayhub.com/, one of the most reliable essay help services, tech students can request immediate assistance with their homework and always get an excellent result.

EssayHub is among the students’ favorite places for getting writing help. According to numerous independent platforms like https://nocramming.com/ that post essay writing services reviews, this site gets the highest ratings. It has everything a student may wish for:

Expert writers with MA and Ph.D. degrees

Pocket-friendly rates

Zero plagiarism

Fast and timely delivery

Wide range of papers and subjects

Money-back guarantee

And there is much more to it! Without any doubt, this is a must-have tool for all students striving to perform well.

Coursera

One of the keys to academic excellence is lifelong learning. It is impossible to argue with this statement, which is why Coursera is among the top tools for tech students on our list. This great platform is everything you need to keep broadening your knowledge and developing your skills.

At this site, you’ll find a huge range of tech courses. The options are so broad that everyone should be able to find something to suit their needs and interests. The courses are provided by the world’s top-rated universities, so there is definitely a lot you can learn from them.

This is your best resource to figure out a complex topic, hone your skills, and take your knowledge to the next level!

Skillcrush

If you are a new tech student, you’ve still got a long and extremely exciting journey into the world of tech. Chances are that you already have a certain base of knowledge and skills. But, if you don’t, or if you want to grow your base, then Skillcrush is the right tool for you!

Skillcrush launched a fun opportunity for everyone looking to study coding. They created a free camp, during which students can learn the essentials of CSS, HTML, web design, UX, and much more. Also, while participating in the camp, you will get an introduction to WordPress and even learn what it’s like to work in the tech industry.

Apart from the camp, Skillcrush offers a wide choice of courses designed specifically for tech specialists and beginners. There are courses that cover such fields as user experience, web design, coding, and much more.

HWiNFO

One more tool you may find handy is HWiNFO. This is a freeware program that works on Windows and Dos. The program is designed for all-round hardware monitoring, analysis, and reporting. With this tool, you can diagnose rich-in-detail systems faster and easier, which can be pretty helpful during different projects.

In fact, this program is very helpful not only for students but also for established professionals. Many tech experts are using it. So, once you get comfortable with it, you can also use it in your career.

Malwarebytes

This tool will come in handy to everyone who is attending college (as well as to everyone in general). In fact, all college fellows have to ensure the safety of their devices. And the issue is especially acute for tech-faculty students. With so many projects and homework you will be doing for college, it is vital to ensure that your laptop or computer is reliably protected. That’s when Malwarebytes can come in handy.

This is one of the most effective and popular anti-malware tools you can opt for today. It prevents malware issues and is much more powerful and reliable than any other anti-virus software. Thus, it is one more great tool you should start using.

Google Search Education

Whether you are a history, literature, biology, tech, or any other student, there is one thing you will inevitably face while being at college – it is research. Academic papers such as essays, case studies, dissertations, and many others have always been a big part of the curriculum. This is why knowing how to research the data for your papers is vital for success!

With that in mind, the last tool on this list is Google Search Education. It is designed for students, to help them hone their research skills. There are plenty of educational videos, puzzles, and training that can make you a better researcher and, thus, help perform better at college!