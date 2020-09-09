Wednesday, 9 September 2020
NationalCartagoRedaqted

Allison Bonilla case: New defense lawyer says his client could deny charges

The lawyer for the only suspect in the case that they will deny what was said at the initial hearing, where his confessed to rape and murder of the 18-year-old girl

Rico
By Rico
27
Modified date:

(QCOSTARICA) While some 100 people work to find the remains of missing Allison Bonilla, her family keeping the faith that she is still alive, the only suspect in the case has a new lawyer and a new defense strategy.

The only suspect in the Allison Bonilla case has a new lawyer and a new defense strategy. He confessed to the rape and murder of the 18-year-old missing since March 4

On Tuesday, Francisco Herrera, the attorney of the confessed murderer of Allison Bonilla,  said he will this Wednesday to expand the statement that the suspect, surnamed Sánchez Ureña, 28, and known as Sukia, made on Friday, September 4.

Herrera confirmed his intentions minutes after he was hired to represent the suspect who confessed raping and murdering 18-year-old Allison Bonilla on March 4, 2020.

- paying the bills -

“Tomorrow we ask to expand the investigation to deny what was said at the initial hearing,”  said the lawyer without giving further details.

According to Rodrigo Araya Solano, the lawyer for Allison Pamela Bonilla’s family, in that first interrogation, carried out two days after he was arrested in Ujarrás de Paraíso de Cartago, Sánchez told authorities that on March 4, he intercepted the girl, raped and murdered her.

“The defendant argues in his statement that he intercepted her when she was coming from the bus stop and subsequently took her to a farm where he raped and beat her until she died.

“Once she had died, he put her in the trunk of his vehicle, left the farm and went to throw her in the cliff where the search is being carried out, hoping that her remains (Allison Bonilla) can be found”, Araya detailed last Friday.

- paying the bills -

The suspect’s statement to authorities the Prosecutor’s Office charged the man with homicide, the criminal courts imposed a six months preventive detention (remand) while the investigation continues.

Currently, Sukia is being housed in the maximum-security unit of the La Reforma prison located in San Rafael de Alajuela.

Although legal experts say the body of Allison is not required to continue with the case to trial, authorities continue in the arduous task of finding the body that, according to the suspect’s statement, is at the bottom of a clandestine dump, located in San Jerónimo de Cachí. This is about eight kilometers from the young woman’s home.

The search began last Thursday but called on Saturday without any results, resuming on Tuesday with now more than 100 people involved, between authorities and volunteers, in combing through the area on foot and making use of different specialized vehicles for the type of terrain.

The search is continuing today

- paying the bills --

Mauricio Mendoza, chief of operations for the Cartago Red Cross, explained that the area is “difficult to access” because it has ravines and very steep slopes. In addition, there are a “large numbers” of poisonous snakes.

As if these types of situations weren’t already difficult, Mendoza pointed out that the risks of rescuers to the searches have to be dealt with.

“Here the heat is very strong, the temperature is around 30° C and that makes people become dehydrated. The risk that exists is always great, but we try to minimize it in some way, to do things safely,” said the Mendoza.

Allison’s mother is very close to the search efforts

The Organismo de Investigación Judicial (OIJ) has yet to report any significant progress in this search.

Meanwhile, Allison’s mother is keeping the faith that her daughter is still alive. Although she is not in the “trenches” with the searchers, she has been seen camping out at the top of the valley, waiting on news. Any news.

 

Previous articleICT will verify international insurance for tourists online
Next articleBus driver is first arrested under the new ‘Street Harassment’
Rico
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

How did the OIJ identify the suspect in Allison Bonilla’s crime?

Cartago Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) A trace of blood found inside a vehicle became a...
Read more

Allison Bonilla case: Suspect confessed he raped the young woman and then killed her

Cartago Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) It wasn't the story the family of Allison Bonilla had...
Read more

MOST READ

Health

Keylor Navas Has COVID

Q Costa Rica -
(QCOSTARICA) Costa Rica's Keylor Navas has COVID-19, as reported by the French newspaper L'Equipe. And although until now it had not been made public,...
Read more
Latin America

Panama confronts human traffickers where a major migration route bottlenecks

Rico -
Cronkite Borderlands Project - Panama – A spike in migrants moving north through Panama has law enforcement officials worried the country will become an...
Economic Policy

Immigration rejection of defaulting residents with CCSS is “arbitrary”, criticizes Canatur

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) The Cámara Nacional de Turismo (Canatur) - National Chamber of Tourism  - described as "arbitrary and inconvenient" the rejection of resident foreigners who...
HQ

Reduction of fines for violating vehicle restrictions on the way

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) Lower fines for violating the vehicle restrictions are on the way, after a group of 33 legislators approved a motion, this Wednesday, to...
HQ

Walks away from spectacular crash on the Circunvalación

Q Costa Rica -
(QCOSTARICA) A man, described only as a senior, walked away from a spectacular crash on on the Circunvalación Saturday afternoon. It was around 2:15 pm,...
Cartago

Allison Bonilla case: Suspect confessed he raped the young woman and then killed her

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) It wasn't the story the family of Allison Bonilla had hoped for. The accused, a neighbor, confessed to raping and killing the 18-year-old...

Let's Keep This Going!

To be updated with all the latest news and information about Costa Rica and Latin America.

Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.