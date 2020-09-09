ICT will verify international insurance for tourists online

(QCOSTARICA) The Instituto Costarricense de Turismo (ICT) keeps refining the entry requirements for tourists following the opening of air borders on August 1 and more particular to U.S. tourists from selected states on September 1.

One of the issues found my many is the verification of international health insurance required by tourists to be allowed entry.

To this end, the ICT will now validate and verify online, the compliance with the international medical insurance requirement for tourists, which had up to now been carried out manually at the Juan Santamaría and Daniel Oduber airports.

- paying the bills -

The change will allow greater agility at the time of the entry of tourists to international air terminals.

“This digitization of the service reduces waiting time at the airport and improves the enjoyment of the visitor’s experience upon arrival in our country,” Alberto López, general manager of the ICT,

The institution explained, in a statement, that visitors will have to upload to salud.go.cr the documentation that demonstrates compliance with the three coverage requirements of their policy.

The validity of the effective policy during the visit to Costa Rica.

Guarantee of coverage for medical expenses in cases of pandemic disease COVID 19 in Costa Rica for at least US$50,000. A minimum coverage of US$2,000 for extended lodging expenses due to pandemic disease.

The COVID-19 PCR test negative result should also be uploaded to the website. It must show that the test was taken a maximum of 72 hours before the flight to Costa Rica.

Review process

Visitors must fill out the digital form called Health Pass, which is one of the requirements to enter the country and which is available both in English and Spanish.

- paying the bills -

The ICT explained that the document has different sections. For example, for policies purchased in the country, the visitor must indicate the product number and if it was issued by the INS or Sagicor.

For international policies, the person must attach the digital proof in pdf format of the foreign insurance for the respective validation of the requirements by the ICT.

There is a new section for U.S. visitors to upload either their driver’s license or state ID to verify they are coming from one of the approved U.S. states, currently, New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Maine, Vermont, Virginia, New Hampshire, Maryland and Washington D.C.; as of September 15, the states of Colorado, Pennsylvania and Massachusetts are added.

Finally, tourists meeting all entry requirements, the completed Health Pass will generate a green code for use by immigration officials at the point of entry. A purple code will mean a member of the ICT has to manually validate documents. A red code means the tourist is not fully complying with any of the requirements and may be rejected by the immigration officer, the ICT statement highlighted.

ICT staff is on hand at both the San Jose and Liberia airports to provide assistance, particularly with the insurance and residency requirements of visitors from the United States.

A good practice, always when traveling especially in Latin countries, is to have a paper backup of any forms, documents, passports, ID’s etc. Most likely they will never be needed, but you will thank yourself just in case.

Requirements for tourists to enter Costa Rica

- paying the bills --

The following is a review of the requirements for entering Costa Rica:

ALL must complete the online form called Health Pass (Pase de Salud in Spanish), which is available in English and Spanish.

Tourists

Tourists must obtain a negative PCR-RT test result taken a maximum of 72 hours before the flight to Costa Rica .

must obtain a negative PCR-RT test result taken a maximum of . Tourists must provide proof of travel insurance and the information uploaded prior to travel. (See above)

must provide proof of travel insurance and the information uploaded prior to travel. (See above) Tourists from the U.S. are required to prove their residency in one of the approved states by way of their state driver’s license or State ID. They can arrive in Costa Rica by any other State that has commercial flights to Costa Rica, but entry is limited only to residents of authorized states. ie A Virginia resident can fly to Costa Rica on a flight originating in Miami.

Foreign Residents

The requirements for foreigners who have Permanent Residence, Temporary Residence, Special Categories or Non-Residents, subcategory permanence who enter the country by air or sea by yacht or sailboat, are the following:

The Health Pass.

Present the current immigration identification document for foreigners (DIMEX) with the corresponding exceptions provided by the Dirección General de Migración Extranjería (immigration service).

Have proof of payment of the current Caja Costarricense de Seguro Social (CCSS) or as of September 7, have travel insurance against COVID-19 (international or local, ie INS or Sagicor) and with a minimum coverage of 22 days, while the corresponding payment to the CCSS is made.

As usual, they will receive a sanitary isolation order unless they come from an authorized country or state os the United States and have the negative PCR test taken a maximum of 72 hours before the flight to Costa Rica.