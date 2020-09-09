Bus driver is first arrested under the new ‘Street Harassment’

(QCOSTARICA) A bus driver, surnamed Calderón, became the first to be arrested under the new Law Against Street Sexual Harassment (Ley Contra el Acoso Sexual Callejero), when apparently, he wanted to force a passenger to show him her private parts.

The detention driver was confirmed by the Ministry of Public Security (MSP), detailing that the events occurred on the afternoon of Monday, September 7, in the vicinity of the Garantías Sociales, in downtown San José.

Eduardo Solano, Deputy Minister of Public Security, assured that this is the first case to be processed under the new law, which was signed by President Carlos Alvarado, on Monday, August 10.

- paying the bills -

“It is the first case processed for ‘flagrante delicto’ in the First Judicial Circuit of San José and we are complying with the provision to enforce the law and we hope that the criminal process will be carried out in an agile and expeditious manner to guarantee prompt and fulfilled justice,” he said. Solano.

The MSP declined to provide the bus company the suspect works for and the route.

According to the authorities, the events occurred when Calderón apparently cornered the woman, whose identity was not made known, and allegedly suggested that she show him her private parts, while he was touching his exposed genitals.

“According to the preliminary information we have, the incident occurred inside a bus unit, where, presumably, the driver, upon reaching the last stop, locked the doors, showed her his genitals and threatened her.

“She managed to get out of the bus and found some officers who were in the park (near the bus stop) and immediately proceeded to arrest the suspect and coordinate with the Public Ministry,” explained Solano.

- paying the bills -

The deputy minister reminded that victims can call for help at 9-1-1 and request the presence of police.

According to the new Law Against Street Harassment, Calderón faces from eight months to a year in jail, if he is convicted.