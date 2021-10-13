Wednesday 13 October 2021
Almost. A little more patience. Maybe today to the approval of reduction in 2022 Marchamo

The bill to reduce the cost of the 2022 Marchamo and the benefit of condonation of oustanding Marchamos must to be approved in the coming days to be effective for the beginning of November, the mandate collection start

By Rico
If the bill is approved without changes, outstanding Marchamos would be forgiven
QCOSTARICA – Despite the news circulation social networks that the reduction of the 2022 Marchamo and the condonation of outstanding past Marchamos, 2021 inclusive, was approved, that is not the case.

But, the bill aimed at reducing the 2022 Marchamo and forgiving the back Marchamos of almost one million vehicles is expected to be approved soon in the Legislative plenary, maybe even today.

What did occur on Tuesday (October 12) was that the Legislative Plenary accepted the motion presented by legislator Erwen Masís Castro to revive in the legislative discussion on the condonation, which was recently omitted in error in committee.

However, a series of last-minute motions (five in total) to the bill, prompted Tuesday’s session to close without the required second vote, which is crucial in the coming days if the reduction and other benefits in the bill are to be applied for the 2022 Marchamo, for the beginning of November, the mandated start of the collection.

To access the benefit, if the provision is maintained and the 2022 Marchamo reduction bill is approved, payment of the 2022 Marchamo must be no later than December 31, 2021.

Payment of the 2022 Marchamo by the due date means that, as an owner of a vehicle that has past Marchamos, including fines, penalties, and whatever, you will be up to date.

For example, I have a vehicle that has not been on the road for years, and currently has 8 outstanding Marchamos for a total of ¢1,107,069 colones today, as fees and penalties are added daily, more than I could get selling it.

If the bill is approved without changes, outstanding Marchamos would be forgiven

If the motion is approved without changes, vehicles whose tax value is up to ¢240,000 will pay a flat fee of ¢13,800 for the 2022 Marchamo; from that amount the reduction is of a sliding scale for vehicles up to a fiscal value of ¢15 million colones.

Note, that the reduction is in the tax on property (the vehicle), which makes up the bulk of the final Marchamo, and not the other fees that make up the annual Marchamo, such as the obligatory insurance, other fees and taxes.

Previous articleUS tourist arrivals in September approached 2019 numbers
Next articleAvianca will fly direct from Costa Rica to Cancun, Mexico
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

