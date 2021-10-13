US tourist arrivals in September approached 2019 numbers

QCOSTARICA – A total of 46,000 tourists from the United States entered Costa Rica by air during the month of September, which represents 93% of the amount registered for the same period of 2019.

This figure is expected to grow for the last quarter of 2021 with the inauguration of new air routes starting in November at the Juan Santamaría international airport in San Jose (SJO) and Daniel Oduber international airport in Guanacaste (LIR), according to the Instituto Costarricense de Turismo (ICT) – Costa Rican Tourism board.

- Advertisement -

“The United States is the spearhead of our recovery. Also Europe, whose recovery has been slower, shows a noticeable improvement with the total arrival of 14,748 people the previous month, representing almost 70% of the entry of tourists from the old continent of what was received prior to the pandemic,” said Gustavo Segura, Minister of Tourism.

By September of this year, a total of 77,000 tourists arrived in the country by air, which means 70% of September 2019; While by all routes (air, sea and land) it was 85,000 tourists who visited Costa Rica during September

From January to September 2021, Costa Rica has received 878,000 tourists, of which the majority (836,000) arrived by air.

Related