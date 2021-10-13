Wednesday 13 October 2021
type here...
Search

US tourist arrivals in September approached 2019 numbers

EconomyEconomic RecoveryNews
By Rico
Tourist arrivals is expected to grow for the last quarter of 2021
Paying the bills

Latest

Almost. A little more patience. Maybe today to the approval of reduction in 2022 Marchamo

QCOSTARICA - Despite the news circulation social networks that...
Read more

US tourist arrivals in September approached 2019 numbers

QCOSTARICA - A total of 46,000 tourists from the...
Read more

Dollar exchange rate to skyrocket to record figures in the last quarter

QCOSTARICA - If you have debts in U.S. dollars,...
Read more

¢462,200 fine for civil servants in Costa Rica who reject vaccine against covid-19

QCOSTARICA -Starting, Friday, October 15, employees of the public...
Read more

5.16 Quake jolts Costa Rica

QCOSTARICA - A 5.16 magnitude quake jolted Costa Rica...
Read more

Costa Rica approaches 6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine applied

QCOSTARICA - The vaccination teams of the Caja Costarricense...
Read more

New cases, hospitalizations and mortality associated with COVID-19 decrease

QCOSTARICA - Epidemiological week 40 that spanned from October...
Read more
Paying the bills

Share

QCOSTARICA – A total of 46,000 tourists from the United States entered Costa Rica by air during the month of September, which represents 93% of the amount registered for the same period of 2019.

Tourist arrivals is expected to grow for the last quarter of 2021

This figure is expected to grow for the last quarter of 2021 with the inauguration of new air routes starting in November at the Juan Santamaría international airport in San Jose (SJO) and Daniel Oduber international airport in Guanacaste (LIR), according to the Instituto Costarricense de Turismo (ICT) – Costa Rican Tourism board.

- Advertisement -

“The United States is the spearhead of our recovery. Also Europe, whose recovery has been slower, shows a noticeable improvement with the total arrival of 14,748 people the previous month, representing almost 70% of the entry of tourists from the old continent of what was received prior to the pandemic,” said Gustavo Segura, Minister of Tourism.

By September of this year, a total of 77,000 tourists arrived in the country by air, which means 70% of September 2019; While by all routes (air, sea and land) it was 85,000 tourists who visited Costa Rica during September

From January to September 2021, Costa Rica has received 878,000 tourists, of which the majority (836,000) arrived by air.

- Advertisement -
Paying the bills
Previous articleDollar exchange rate to skyrocket to record figures in the last quarter
Next articleAlmost. A little more patience. Maybe today to the approval of reduction in 2022 Marchamo
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

Almost. A little more patience. Maybe today to the approval of reduction in 2022 Marchamo

QCOSTARICA - Despite the news circulation social networks that the reduction...
Read more

US tourist arrivals in September approached 2019 numbers

QCOSTARICA - A total of 46,000 tourists from the United States...
Read more

Subscribe to our stories

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

SUSBCRIBE

Trending

National

Today’s Vehicle Restriction October 11: Plates ending in “1 & 2” CANNOT circulate

QCOSTARICA - For today, Monday, October 11, vehicles with...
Chile

Chile corruption probe after president cited in Pandora Papers

Q24N (DW) Chile opened an investigation into President Sebastian...
Paying the bills

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.