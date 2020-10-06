Tuesday, 6 October 2020
NewsTravel

American Airlines includes Costa Rica in its program to facilitate COVID-19 tests to tourists

Travelers leaving the Dallas airport will be able to get tested at their home, medical center or at the air terminal. Those who come to the country from Miami may choose to do it from home.

Rico
By Rico
62
Modified date:

QCOSTARICA – American Airlines included Costa Rica among the countries that will be in its program to facilitate the application of tests to detect COVID-19 for travelers.

The US airline will offer this option to tourists who travel to Costa Rica from Dallas (DFW) and Miami (MIA), starting next October 15, the airline in a statement.

Passengers flying from Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport will be able to purchase one of three test options. In one of them, the person will take the exam from home, with a kit and virtual advice from the LetsGetChecked. The result will be delivered in 48 hours.

- paying the bills -

The other options are for the tourist to go to a CareNow service center or to the airline’s offices at the Dallas airport for a rapid PCR test.

From Miami may take, for now, only the exam that is performed is from the passenger’s home.

Gustavo Segura, Minister of Tourism, considered the inclusion of Costa Rica in the American Airlines COVID-19 testing program to be very relevant.

“Initiatives like these are key to the recovery of tourism in Costa Rica, an important economic engine for our country, and at the same time they help to guarantee the health and safety of passengers,” Segura said.

The airline resumed operations in the country last September, with flights from Dallas and Miami. Starting on October 7, American will fly again to Daniel Oduber Airport, in Liberia, from Dallas and Miami.

- paying the bills -

However, residents from the states of Texas and Florida (and Georgia) have to wait until October 15 to travel to Costa Rica; and from November 1, residents of all states are authorized.

From now on, the airline will be operating a total of 19 weekly flights to the country.

To enter Costa Rica, tourists must have a negative coronavirus test, the result of which must be from the last 72 hours.

In addition, visitors will have to upload to the site https://salud.go.cr the documentation that demonstrates compliance insurance coverage requirements for COVID-19 while they are in the country.

Previous articleTourism sector estimated 50% cancelled reservations over the weekend
Next articleIn Costa Rica, the Legislative Assembly is the power of the people
Rico
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

Ticos advance arrival of Christmas to alleviate the pandemic

Pura Vida Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The Christmas joy, love, union, hope, good wishes and...
Read more

Coronavirus and flights: Which airlines are arriving and departing from Costa Rica

Redaqted Rico -
QCOSTARICA - In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic: which airlines...
Read more

MOST READ

Lighter Side

No words

Q Costa Rica -
The caricature sums it up: you have President Alvarado on one side, Jose Miguel Corrales, leader of the protest movement on the other side,...
Read more
Cartago

Neighbors arrest the stalker who leaves woman used underwear

Q Costa Rica -
QCOSTARICA - For weeks, a Cartago lived through the nightmare of an unknown individual leaving women's used undergarments at her front door. This occurred...
Economy

Ruta 27 tolls will increase starting Thursday

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) While the economic crisis felt by one and all due to the COVID-19 pandemic, prices of goods and services continue to rise. Starting on...
Pura Vida

Ticos advance arrival of Christmas to alleviate the pandemic

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The Christmas joy, love, union, hope, good wishes and solidarity is what moves several families to decorated their houses already; They say...
Cartago

Allion Bonilla case: femur of missing girl found at dump site

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) Though it has yet to be confirmed through forensic analysis, the Organismo de Investigacion Judicial (OIJ) located a femur and a piece of...
HQ

Poor households will receive about ¢15,000 a year in 2022 for the refund of VAT to the basic food basket

Q Costa Rica -
QCOSTARICA - Families in the 20% of poor households (those whose income is not enough to cover basic needs) in the country will each...

Let's Keep This Going!

To be updated with all the latest news and information about Costa Rica and Latin America.

Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.