American Airlines includes Costa Rica in its program to facilitate COVID-19 tests to tourists

QCOSTARICA – American Airlines included Costa Rica among the countries that will be in its program to facilitate the application of tests to detect COVID-19 for travelers.

The US airline will offer this option to tourists who travel to Costa Rica from Dallas (DFW) and Miami (MIA), starting next October 15, the airline in a statement.

Passengers flying from Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport will be able to purchase one of three test options. In one of them, the person will take the exam from home, with a kit and virtual advice from the LetsGetChecked. The result will be delivered in 48 hours.

The other options are for the tourist to go to a CareNow service center or to the airline’s offices at the Dallas airport for a rapid PCR test.

From Miami may take, for now, only the exam that is performed is from the passenger’s home.

Gustavo Segura, Minister of Tourism, considered the inclusion of Costa Rica in the American Airlines COVID-19 testing program to be very relevant.

“Initiatives like these are key to the recovery of tourism in Costa Rica, an important economic engine for our country, and at the same time they help to guarantee the health and safety of passengers,” Segura said.

The airline resumed operations in the country last September, with flights from Dallas and Miami. Starting on October 7, American will fly again to Daniel Oduber Airport, in Liberia, from Dallas and Miami.

However, residents from the states of Texas and Florida (and Georgia) have to wait until October 15 to travel to Costa Rica; and from November 1, residents of all states are authorized.

From now on, the airline will be operating a total of 19 weekly flights to the country.

To enter Costa Rica, tourists must have a negative coronavirus test, the result of which must be from the last 72 hours.

In addition, visitors will have to upload to the site https://salud.go.cr the documentation that demonstrates compliance insurance coverage requirements for COVID-19 while they are in the country.