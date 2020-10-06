Tuesday, 6 October 2020
In Costa Rica, the Legislative Assembly is the power of the people

The Executive Power executes (does, carries out) what the Legislative Assembly dictates and approves

RICO’S DIGEST – Today is day 7 of protests, roadblocks, and violence in response to President Carlos Alvarado and the Executive Branch of the government’s plan for new taxes, among others, to negotiate a US$1.75 billiion dollar loan with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The “plenario” or Legislative Assembly floor

This is in addition to the US$500 million dollars already received from the IMF.

Although there are many fine people taking part in the protests, and well within their right in our country to do so, they are wrong in two parts: One, blocking national or any road and violence is not cool, even illegal; and two, their frustrations, fueled by some who clearly don’t have their interests in mind, are directed at the wrong person (the president) and the Executive Branch (the Government).

The following was sent to me. I translated from Spanish and added my take to remind the organizers of the protests, the roadblocks, demonstrations, work stoppages, etc and the people in the streets in protests that:

  1. The first power of the Republic is the Legislative Assembly, and not President or Executive Power, so-called because it executes (does, carries out) what the Legislative Assembly dictates and approves.
  2. That the approval of taxes and fiscal packages is with the Legislative Assembly. The Government can make all the proposals it wants, but require legislative approval to become law.
  3. That the Legislative Assembly appoints the Magistrates of the country’s high courts. It just did that on Monday, re-electing Fernando Cruz to the presidency of the Supreme Court.
  4. That the Legislative Assembly is who can eliminate luxury and millionaire pensions in the country. This is a difficult one since legislators are the head of the pack at the trough.
  5. That the national budget is approved by the Legislative Assembly. The Government prepares the budget but requires legislative approval to execute it.
  6. That only the Legislative Assembly can stop corruption with new laws.
  7. That only the Legislative Assembly can reduce the size of the State, including the civil service.
  8. That only the Legislative Assembly can stop the waste of public funds.
  9. That the Presidency of the Republic can not achieve anything without the approval of the Legislative Assembly.
  10. That the Legislative Assembly is made up of legislators (deputies) that are elected by the voters.

A total of 57 legislators (deputies) make up the unicameral legislative branch of the Government to carry out the will of the people.

It is there, in the Legislative Assembly, where the fight against new taxes, overspending, corruption, indebting or selling off the country and more, should be taken to. Not the streets, but at the doorstep of those who have the power to change things, to solve the problems of the country.

For his part, what the current president Carlos Alvarado, like his predecessors, can do is propose, plan, debate, discuss, but the power of the people rests with the Legislative Assembly.

There you have it.

Now, let me through.

