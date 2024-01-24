Wednesday 24 January 2024
type here...
Search

American arrested in Costa Rica in connection with wife’s murder after more than 30 years

The Virginia man was arrested while trying to enter Costa Rica after being on the lam for more than 30 years, starting a new life and family in El Salvador

Head.lineNational
Rico
By Rico
Paying the bills

Latest

More than 600 cases of Covid-19 reported so far this year

QCOSTARICA -- The more than 600 cases of COVID-19...
Read more

Alert! Neighbors of Tibás, Moravia and Guadalupe with water consumption

QCOSTARICA -- Residents of Tibás, Moravia and Guadalupe continue...
Read more

Understanding Ecuador’s ‘internal armed conflict’

QREPORTS (DW) A show of power is more impressive...
Read more

Drought Forces More Reduction in Panama Canal Traffic

Q24N (VOA) PANAMA CITY — A severe drought that...
Read more

American arrested in Costa Rica in connection with wife’s murder after more than 30 years

QCOSTARICA -- The long arm of the law caught...
Read more

Chaves Government loses 181 jobs per day and accumulates greater labor deterioration in the last four administrations

QCOSTARICA -- Costa Rica reports a loss of 181...
Read more

Step-by-Step Guide for Newcomers to Live Casino Gaming

Welcome to the electrifying world of live casino gaming,...
Read more

Dollar Exchange

¢512.68 BUY

¢517.72 SELL

24 January 2024 - At The Banks - Source: BCCR

Paying the bills

Share

QCOSTARICA — The long arm of the law caught with an American fugitive trying to enter Costa Rica. With more than 32 years on the run for allegedly killing his wife, Jose Lazaro Cruz, 56, is now back in Fairfax County, Virginia, U.S., after being arrested in Costa Rica.

Jose Lazaro Cruz. Photo: Fairfax County Police Department

U.S. authorities confirmed during a press conference on Monday that Cru was extradited to the United States on January 19.

Cruz, who was arrested in Costa Rica in 2022, is accused of stabbing his 24-year-old estranged wife Ana Jurado, a mother of three, whose lifeless body was found on the side of a street in April 1991, according to Fairfax County police’s deputy chief of investigation Eli Cory.

- Advertisement -

Cruz initially tried to flee into Canada but was denied entry when authorities discovered he was using a fake ID. Cruz then traveled to Texas and with the help of a smuggler successfully crossed the southern border into Mexico.

In El Salvador, Cruz avoided being extradited given that that country did not amend its constitution that allowed extradition until 2000, remarried, and started a new family with several children since the 1991 killing and was working as a truck driver.

Jose Lazaro Cruz, the 24 years old, was identified as the prime suspect in the killing of his wife. Photo: Fairfax County Police Department

On July 29, 2022, Cruz was arrested in Costa Rica, after traveling from Nicaragua, when Costa Rican authorities recognized him as he tried to enter the country.

“This really isn’t a traditional cold case. It was solved virtually right away. He was on the lam, he was on the run,” Fairfax County Police Chief Kevin Davis said. “We never forgot the family, we’ve never forgotten the seriousness of this crime.”

After a year-and-a-half-long extradition process, Cruz is currently in the Fairfax County Correctional Center awaiting trial.

- Advertisement -
Paying the bills
Previous article
Chaves Government loses 181 jobs per day and accumulates greater labor deterioration in the last four administrations
Next article
Drought Forces More Reduction in Panama Canal Traffic
Rico
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

Legislators cautious of pro-Ortega groups in Costa Rica

QCOSTARICA - The attack in Costa Rica against Nicaraguan exile Joao...
Read more

Never-before-seen octopuses discovered in deep sea off Costa Rica

QCOSTARICA (ScientificAmerican) Last month a team of scientists visited an ethereal...
Read more

Subscribe to our stories

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

SUSBCRIBE

Trending

Paying the bills

Discover more from Q COSTA RICA

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading