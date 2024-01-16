Tuesday 16 January 2024
An average of one fire emergency every half hour so far this year

NationalRedaqted
Rico
By Rico
An average of one fire emergency every half hour so far this year

QCOSTARICA — The Cuerpo de Bomberos (Fire Department) has recorded 715 fire emergencies so far this year, that is, one incident attended to every 30 minutes.

Compared to 2023, so far this year there have been 8 more fires in structures.

Regarding vegetation fires, the number is 627 compared to 521 attended to in the same period of 2023.

In addition, firefighters battled the first forest fire of the dry season.

On Monday, the Bomberos responded to a fire in a recycling plant in La Unión de Cartago, where an estimated one thousand square meters were affected by the flames.

Homicides

The Cruz Roja Costarricense (Costa Rican Red Cross) reported attending 16 violent deaths during the last weekend, bringing the number to 76 so far this year.

Of the 16 deaths over the weekend, seven people lost their lives in attacks by a firearm or blade, and three deaths were due to water accidents.

 

