Friday 18 November 2022
Retailers report an increase of up to 20% in sales of ‘pantallas’ for the World Cup

BusinessNationalRedaqted
By Rico
QCOSTARICA – Merchants in Costa Rica reported an increase of up to 20% in the sale of “pantallas” (television screens), ahead of the start of the World Cup in Qatar next Sunday.

This rise in sales is also influenced by the “Black Friday” promotions offered by retailers throughout the month of November.

Allan Gerli, Director of the Cámara de Comercio (Chamber of Commerce), confirmed the dynamism in the sale of different products for the sporting event.

Carlos Fernández, Grupo Monge Brand Manager, also agreed that television screen sales increased.

Tannia Moya, spokesperson for Unimer, revealed that, according to a survey, 51% of Costa Ricans will organize themselves to see the World Cup, of this percentage, eight out of ten will choose to enjoy it from home.

Regarding the national team’s, La Sele, match against Spain, four out of ten interviewees considered that the national team tie the game.

The 2022 World Cup is the sixth and third consecutive for Costa Rica, whose first appearance World Cup play was in 1990.

In 2014, Costa Rica had its best performance at a FIFA World Cup. On 6 December 2013, Costa Rica was drawn into Group D with Uruguay, Italy, and England, the only group in FIFA World Cup history to feature three former world champions who, at the time, stood within the top 10 of the FIFA Men’s World Ranking

