Thursday 29 July 2021
type here...
Search

Another blow to the consumer: fuels more expensive this Thursday, July 29

aPproved increases of ¢16 in super gasoline, ¢17 in regular and ¢4 in diesel, also gas for cooking is more expensive ¢682 per 25-pound cylinder took effect

EconomyFuel PricesNews
By Rico
Paying the bills

Latest

Aeris and Immigration rule out that long lines at the airport are related to the pandemic

QCOSTARICA - Attention to the flow of passengers at...
Read more

Another blow to the consumer: fuels more expensive this Thursday, July 29

QCOSTARICA - From the early hours of this Thursday,...
Read more

Today’s Vehicle Restriction July 29: 7 & 8 CANNOT circulate

QCOSTARICA - Today, Thursday, July 29, vehicles with license...
Read more

Contagions, hospitalizations and deaths associated with covid-19 decrease during the last week

QCOSTARICA - The number of infections, hospitalizations and deaths...
Read more

President confirms efforts to vaccinate undocumented migrants

QCOSTARICA - In consideration of human rights and because...
Read more
Paying the bills

Share

QCOSTARICA – From the early hours of this Thursday, the increase in fuels authorized by the Autoridad Reguladora de los Servicios Públicos (Aresep) came into force.

Earlier this month the Aresep approved an increase of ¢16 per liter of super gasoline, ¢14 for a liter of regular and ¢4 for a liter of diesel as requested by the Refinadora Costarricense de Petróleo (Recope), Costa Rica’s refinery that refines nothing.

The decision was published this Wednesday in the official newspaper La Gaceta.

- Advertisement -

With the new increase, the price for the final consumer of super gasoline goes from ¢733 to ¢749 per liter; regular gasoline from ¢711 to ¢725; and that of diesel will increase from ¢593 to ¢597.

Also, a 25-pound cylinder of cooking gas or LPG will increase ¢682, going from ¢8,874 to ¢9,556.

Other fuels also increased, the full list can be found here.

Recope attributed the increase to the rise in fuel demand due to a greater global economic reactivation.

The extraordinary rate adjustment results from the current pricing methodology by which, every second Friday of the month, Recope proposes to Aresep the variation in prices that will come into force the following month or even in the same month as in this case.

 

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -
Paying the bills
Previous articleToday’s Vehicle Restriction July 29: 7 & 8 CANNOT circulate
Next articleAeris and Immigration rule out that long lines at the airport are related to the pandemic
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

Costa Ricans among Latin Americans who can buy more fuel with their salary

QCOSTARICA - Costa Ricans are sixth in Latin America who can...
Read more

“Opening of the market would bring down the price of fuel”: Renault Manager

QCOSTARICA - Fuel prices in Costa Rica has very high, close...
Read more

Subscribe to our stories

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

SUSBCRIBE

Trending

Travel

Costa Rica seeks to attract more airlines to connect the country to more US cities

QCOSTARICA - The Instituto Costarricense de Turismo (ICT) -...
Health

Caja applied 507,000 doses in 10 days; 45% population vaccinated

QCOSTARICA - Costa Rica did reach the goal of...
Paying the bills

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.