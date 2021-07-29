Another blow to the consumer: fuels more expensive this Thursday, July 29

QCOSTARICA – From the early hours of this Thursday, the increase in fuels authorized by the Autoridad Reguladora de los Servicios Públicos (Aresep) came into force.

Earlier this month the Aresep approved an increase of ¢16 per liter of super gasoline, ¢14 for a liter of regular and ¢4 for a liter of diesel as requested by the Refinadora Costarricense de Petróleo (Recope), Costa Rica’s refinery that refines nothing.

The decision was published this Wednesday in the official newspaper La Gaceta.

With the new increase, the price for the final consumer of super gasoline goes from ¢733 to ¢749 per liter; regular gasoline from ¢711 to ¢725; and that of diesel will increase from ¢593 to ¢597.

Also, a 25-pound cylinder of cooking gas or LPG will increase ¢682, going from ¢8,874 to ¢9,556.

Other fuels also increased, the full list can be found here.

Recope attributed the increase to the rise in fuel demand due to a greater global economic reactivation.

The extraordinary rate adjustment results from the current pricing methodology by which, every second Friday of the month, Recope proposes to Aresep the variation in prices that will come into force the following month or even in the same month as in this case.

