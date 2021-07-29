Thursday 29 July 2021
type here...
Search

Aeris and Immigration rule out that long lines at the airport are related to the pandemic

Incidents responded to system failure and increased visitors

NationalNewsTravel
By Rico
The start of the summer vacation in the United States caused long lines on July 13, but it was an isolated case.
Paying the bills

Latest

Aeris and Immigration rule out that long lines at the airport are related to the pandemic

QCOSTARICA - Attention to the flow of passengers at...
Read more

Another blow to the consumer: fuels more expensive this Thursday, July 29

QCOSTARICA - From the early hours of this Thursday,...
Read more

Today’s Vehicle Restriction July 29: 7 & 8 CANNOT circulate

QCOSTARICA - Today, Thursday, July 29, vehicles with license...
Read more

Contagions, hospitalizations and deaths associated with covid-19 decrease during the last week

QCOSTARICA - The number of infections, hospitalizations and deaths...
Read more

President confirms efforts to vaccinate undocumented migrants

QCOSTARICA - In consideration of human rights and because...
Read more
Paying the bills

Share

QCOSTARICA – Attention to the flow of passengers at the Juan Santamaría airport has not been impacted as a result of the pandemic, say those in charge of watching over traffic in the terminal.

This year the Juan Santamaría International (San Jose) Airport has served an average traffic of 245 thousand passengers per month, well below pre-pandemic numbers

Rather, the complaints of long lines at the immigration posts and other areas of the terminal reported in recent months are related to a specific failure in Internet connection and the increase in the influx of passengers.

- Advertisement -

For example, the agglomeration of people reported on July 13 coincided with the rebound in the arrival of tourists to the country due to the start of the summer holidays in the United States.

To address this situation, the airport concessionaire Aeris, incorporated additional personnel to ensure the application of health protocols despite the high concentration of people.

“The progress in the health situation and the same responses from the attraction markets for Costa Rica led us to the need to reinforce respect for each of the health measures and signs that govern within the air terminal. For this reason, we incorporated additional personnel,”, explained Juan Belliard, Aeris Operations Director.

Long lines had also been reported on June 14, but on that occasion, it was due to a failure in the system used by Immigration.

Apparently, a cluster managed by Racsa (state Internet provider) would have been the culprit of the incident, since the internal systems of Immigration had not suffered failures for a considerable period of time, defended Raquel Vargas, director of Costa Rica’s immigration service, the Dirección de Migración y Extranjería (DGME).

Yet another incident with the connection also affected the airport operation on April 27, this time due to a failure in the Internet systems, which also affected the service provided by the airlines.

- Advertisement -

The start of the summer vacation in the United States caused long lines on July 13, but it was an isolated case.

“It is important to mention that to carry out its work, the DGME must make use of other institutions’ systems, in addition, it makes use of the network accesses provided by the airport,” said Vargas.

Those in charge of the operation of the air terminal also rule out that the long queues respond to lack of personnel.

This, since it maintains the operating standards of 150 officers to serve the average traffic of 245 thousand people per month this year, which is equivalent to one official for 54 daily passengers, on average.

- Advertisement -

“The Immigration staff is adjusted according to the distribution of flights previously coordinated by Aeris and the General Directorate of Civil Aviation,” added Vargas.

The document review time for each of the passengers is 3 minutes on average, although this process is very personal for each.

Aeris says it has added additional staff to facilitate protocol compliance. They are identified by a yellow vest.

The Aeris-Civil Aviation coordination also ensures that the number of people does not exceed the capacity allowed in the terminal and endangers the application of health protocols, according to Belliard.

 

- Advertisement -
Paying the bills
Previous articleAnother blow to the consumer: fuels more expensive this Thursday, July 29
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

Digital nomads law approved in second debate

QCOSTARICA - Legislators approved in a second debate, this Tuesday, the...
Read more

New law to attract investors, retirees and rentiers leaves unanswered questions

QCOSTARICA - The new law that seeks to attract foreign investors,...
Read more

Subscribe to our stories

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

SUSBCRIBE

Trending

National

Today’s Vehicle Restriction July 22: plates 7 & 8 CANNOT circulate

QCOSTARICA - Today, Thursday, July 22, plates ending in...
El Salvador

El Salvador: Nayib Bukele proposes that corruption crimes be imprescriptible

Q24N - Salvadoran president, Nayib Bukele, sent on Tuesday...
Paying the bills

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.