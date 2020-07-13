Monday, 13 July 2020
DONATE
BlogsRico's Digest

Apart we can soon be together again

The majority of Costa Rica's population is under the "hammer" this week, stricter measures to combat the spread of the coronavirus

Rico
By Rico
24
Modified date:

Rico’s DIGEST – Here we are, Monday, July 13, at the start of a week with the toughest restrictions of this pandemic. Not the entire country is affected. The area with Costa Rica’s largest population is under the “hammer”, an orange alert that has literally shut down commerce and forces people to stay home.

Outside most of the greater metropolitan area, the yellow alert allows the continuing of phase 3 of the government’s reopening program.

Both, the orange and yellow alerts are in place to combat the spread of the coronavirus, flatten the curve, moving to the “dance” portion of the recovery, as explained a few weeks back by President Carlos Alvarado.

What is open and not in the areas under orange alert this week? From San Ramon to Paraiso (Cartago) and Aserrí to Pococí, only open are supermarkets, grocery stores, pulperias (corner stores) and pharmacies.

- paying the bills -

Butchers, bakeries, fruit & vegetable vendors, home delivery (food, drug store, vet, hardware store), funeral homes, health care centers, and few others.

Basically, anything business that is not related to groceries and medicine is closed, including banks. Yes, banks.

The hammer on movement is through a 24-hour vehicular restriction. Buses and taxis are permitted to operate, at reduced capacity. All other vehicles (if not on the list of exemptions, we all know those now) are permitted to circulate from 5:00 am to 7:00 pm based on the last digit of the license plate.

- paying the bills -

Typically, the measure is on plates restricted, reducing traffic restricting 2 plates of 20% of the vehicles.

For this week it is plates permitted, that is only 20% of the vehicles can be on the road during the day: Monday (today) only vehicles with plates ending in 1 & 2 can circulate; Tuesday 3 and 4, Wednesday plates 5 & 6, Thursday 7 & 9 and Friday 9 & 0.

Apart we can soon be together again. The responsibility is of each one of us, no matter if you believe the virus not to be real, it is a hoax, it doesn’t exist or that you believe it has been blown way out of proportion.

I, like most of you, have not been touched closely by the virus. I cannot say I have close friends who have or are ill from the virus or have died. But I have seen enough from the different reports, talking to my network of contacts, some of who, at the beginning called it a ploy of the new world order and other stuff, are now wearing masks (even before the mandatory on June 27) and staying at home, both here in Costa Rica and abroad.

 

- paying the bills --

 

Previous articleCOVID-19 Costa Rica: 365 new cases, hospitaliztions hits new record, 140
Next articleAnother COVID-19 patient dies: number reaches 31
Rico
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

Cosevi suspends return of seized plates and vehicles

National Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) This week is not a good week, if there is...
Read more

Another COVID-19 patient dies: number reaches 31

Health Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) Health authorities reported on Monday death number 31 by COVID-19...
Read more

MOST READ

Health

Coronavirus: Costa Rica, from example to deterioration

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) Costa Rica, which in March, April and May became one of the Latin American champions in combating the coronavirus with Uruguay and Paraguay,...
Read more
Rico's Digest

A meme that can’t offend anyone?

Rico -
Finally, I found a meme than can't offend anyone.  
Health

Neither more deaths nor growth of COVID-19 infections slow down the “fiestas”

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) In just six days in July, seven deaths were reported in Costa Rica, associated with COVID-19, the week prior there were 4, for...
Travel

Is entry into the European Union based on physical location or nationality?

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) On July 1 the European Union (EU) Member States approved a list of 15 countries, considered as 'safe' due to their epidemiological situation...
National

Tourists may legally remain in Costa Rica until November 18, 2020

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) The Costa Rica immigration service - Dirección General de Migración y Extranjería (DGME) - this morning, Wednesday, July 8, 2020, published in La...
Health

Death 21 by COVID-19 in Costa Rica confirmed

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) The Ministry of Health, this Monday morning, July 6, confirmed death number 21 in the country, by COVID-19. The deceased was an 81-year-old man,...

Let's Keep This Going!

To be updated with all the latest news and information about Costa Rica and Latin America.

Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA