Another gas price hike approved!

Fuel prices will all go up at the pumps in the coming week

QCOSTARICA – Get ready to pay even more for gas in the coming week, with the latest price hike approved by the Autoridad Reguladora de Servicios Públicos (Aresep).

The single largest hike will be in diesel fuel.

In the coming days, the cost of a liter of regular (plus 91) gasoline will increase ¢6 colones to ¢721 a liter; super gasoline will increase ¢7 colones to ¢736 a liter; and diesel a whopping ¢24 colones to ¢620 a liter.

The Recope, in its request for a fuel price adjustment, pointed out the variations in the international reference price of the last 15 days and the exchange rate of the colón against the U.S. dollar.

The increase will take effect next week, once the new prices are published in the official newspaper La Gaceta.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Telegram

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Pinterest

Tumblr

Skype

Print

